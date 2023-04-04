It’s back to the drawing board for UKZN team coach after poor season

By Jerry Barnes

Although the UKZN rugby outfit may be taken as one of the teams that did not have a “smooth sailing” season in the FNB Varsity Shield, the good news is that they are not relegated and will still officially campaign in the same competition next season.

During the season, they played seven games, won one and went down six times. Their only win ended 33-17 against Rhodes.

Some of the scores were seen as a near embarrassment to the UKZN Zulu Impi. In their last fixture they were hammered 38-19 by Walter Sisulu University (WSU).

ALSO READ | UKZN rugby team are eager for points

The current season is over and UKZN head coach Jason Oliphant is not only expected to go back to the drawing board, but also to “seriously take stock”.

On Monday Oliphant admitted to The Witness that their campaign was a “bumpy” drive and was very concerned about it. He also praised histeam for being able to hold on and stay together when things were tough.

Oliphant said most of his players are young and still in their development stages, adding that giving them a chance to play was very important.

“Most of our players are very young and we are not making any excuses here. Also to most of them it was a big learning curve to play Varsity Rugby.

“You know sometimes to juggle your student life and be a rugby player can be a huge challenge. Our season may not be the best one, but we are very happy with the set up and proud of using young players because it will pay off in the future.

Our interest is now in the next season and looking at the plans to keep the players so that their experience they gained can be utilised.

ALSO READ | UKZN Impi upbeat ahead of trip to Makhanda

Oliphant also indicated the Varsity Shield rules are expected to change in the new season and will restrict the teams to use only under 23 players.

“So to us, using young players was like an investment for the future and these are the same players that will be doing well in the future.”

According to the coach, the other crucial element will be to recruit new players for the new season.

We will have to be very wise with our recruiting drive for the next season and we need to somehow strike a balance in the team.

ALSO READ | Blitzboks gear up for Hong Kong

The good news is that the UKZN players and their head coach deserve a pat on their backs for being able to avoid the dreaded relegation chop.