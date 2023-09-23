Jerry Barnes Sport Day: New club to be launched

By Witness Reporter

Preparations for the Jerry Barnes Annual Community Sport Day scheduled for September 30 are almost complete.

This year the event is designed to accommodate a wider cross-section of the community and to this end various codes of sport will be played. In addition, the event will include the launch of a new sports club.

The purpose of starting a new club is to give community members of all age groups an opportunity to take part in other codes of sport.

Organiser and founder of the event Jerry Barnes feels strongly that there are a lot of people in the neighbourhood who would like to be involved in a variety of different sporting codes, especially the youth and senior citizens, but need direction.

“Maybe somewhere out there in my area there are some people that want to play netball, boxing, aerobics, karate, fun run/ walk or even skipping rope (inqathu), but are not sure what to do and where to go,” said Barnes.

Barnes explained that the main aim of the event is to promote a healthy lifestyle and to encourage young community members to stay away from various social ills by taking part in sport. “As a parent I always feel bad if I see the youth standing in groups at the street corners smoking and drinking.

Remember sport is not only healthy, but also takes you away from social ills and trouble. That is why we are saying the event is for everybody and not only one code of sport will be played

The day will start with a fun run/walk, and later other games such as soccer, netball, egg race and aerobics will follow. Teams from other areas or wards are welcome.

Last year the sport day event attracted teams from Copesville, Zinketheni, Cinderella Park, Eastwood, Edendale, Imbali and Table Mountain.

Stalls will also be available at a discount rate. For more information, please contact Jerry Barnes at 083 521 9553.