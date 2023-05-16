Jobo ‘not ready for Comrades yet’

By Jerry Barnes

Contrary to the expectations of followers of road running, Jobo Khatoane, one of Maxed Elite Running Club’s star athletes, won’t be taking part in the Comrades Marathon on June 11 despite his victory in the Harry Gwala District Marathon showing that he is more than fit enough to do so.

According to club manager and coach Martin Ngwenya, this is because the current training regimen of the Lesotho-born athlete, who now lives in Howick, is designed specifically for the standard marathon (42,2 km) and there are no plans for the athlete to run the ultra-marathon.

“Many people may be looking at his current form and his best times, but at the moment, we have no plans for him to run the Comrades Marathon and it has not been in our plans from the word go …

We are still seriously working with him on a couple of technical matters when it comes to his running tactics and I can tell you that the Comrades Marathon was not in the picture this year,” said Ngwenya.

He said although Khatoane is proving to be a real star and winning a lot of races around KZN, he won’t rush to do any ultra-marathons, at least not for now.

The on-form Khatoane won the annual Harry Gwala District Marathon, which started in Ixopo and ended at uMzimkhulu’s Esayidi Tvet College in 2:16:47.

The women’s race was won by the Ladysmith-based Sinhle Shabalala (2:46:13).