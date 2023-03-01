Hard work and dedication pays off for Howick soccer player

Jerry Barnes

Many South African soccer followers will recall that in the early 70s one of the players from around Howick that attracted much attention when he played for Kaizer Chiefs was Gerald “Mgababa” Dlamini.

In the late 90s and early 2000s, others like Mabhuti Khenyeza and Shaun Potgieter also made names for themselves in the professional ranks, at the club and at national level.

The next lad from Howick following those giant steps is Camrin “Potshoza” Smith.

Smith is currently with the South African Glamour Boys, Kaizer Chiefs, after he officially joined their under-17 development junior structures, having formerly been at Thembelihle Primary School, Angels Care Youth, African Angels FC and Linpark honing his skills.

Smith’s former coach Desmond Sokhela yesterday told The Witness that the player is a “classical example” of hard work, humbleness, commitment and dedication.

He says the player went all over the local townships with the team for league games, tournaments, camps and was always part of the side.

To me and to the team, we saw a player, very friendly that was always humble, a team player, friendly, focused, dedicated and always gave his all during the games. He is going far in his soccer career and I can assure that in two or three years time, this boy will be in the senior team.

Smith is a utility player and can “comfortably” play all the positions, according to Sokhela.

“Although I used him mostly as a striker, he can play anywhere, trust me,” said Sokhela.

Thembelihle School and Angels Care Centre management are more than just proud and believe Smith’s story and his achievement so far is the best example of hard work, humble beginnings and “dreaming big”.

This is a true reflection of how kindness changes lives. We could not be prouder of Thembelihle Old Boy and Angels Care Youth Development soccer team player Camrin Smith, who is now with Kaizer Chiefs development structures.

“Through the solid education that Thembelihle Primary School provides, as well as through all the support services that Angels Care offers, Camrin has now turned into a role-model for so many young boys in the community. We are so incredibly proud of his achievements. Also a huge shout-out to our Youth Development coach Desmond Sokhela for teaching him not only soccer but for also showing him the way to his destiny.”