Kaizer Motaung officially inducted into SA Hall of Fame

By Jerry Barnes

He started playing soccer in the dusty streets of Soweto, like any other boy in his neighbourhood, but he was able to start his own team and turn it into a business empire.

Besides being one of the pioneers of South African soccer, he is a hero, a role model and a classic example of a player who was able to turn his career into a booming business.

These are the sentiments shared by the guests at an occasion honouring the former Orlando Pirates player and founder of Kaizer Chiefs, Kaizer Motaung.

One of the popular faces in SA’s soccer scene and the former Banyana Banyana head coach Fran-Hilton Smith on Friday told The Witness that Motaung is a true legend, a successful businessman and someone who youngsters can learn a lot from.

In a prestigious event that will be remembered for years to come, Motaung was officially inducted into the South African Hall of Fame, sponsored by Tsogo Sun.

Guests representing the entertainment industry and government convened to honour Motaung, whose impact on football and the broader sports community in South Africa has been immeasurable.

Dr Kaizer Motaung, a name synonymous with South African sports excellence, now takes his rightful place among the nation’s highest echelons of honour within the South African Hall of Fame.

“The visionary founder and chairperson of the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, Dr Motaung, has not only sculpted the present and future of football, but has also left an indelible legacy that will inspire generations to come,” said Johnny Burger, the chairperon of the South African Hall of Fame.

Hosted in the Montecasino ballroom, the induction ceremony highlighted the breadth and depth of Motaung’s influence, celebrating his unwavering dedication and profound impact on the sport which has left an indelible mark on South Africa’s history.

In a moving tribute to Motaung’s extensive career, the South African Hall of Fame reiterated its commendation for his dual role as a world-class footballer and a pioneering administrator and business leader.

His nomination and subsequent induction into the Hall of Fame have been lauded as a fitting tribute to his enduring commitment and positive influence on countless lives through sports and community engagement.

The ranks of previous inductees include former president Nelson Mandela, golf legend Gary Player, the 1995 and 2007 Springbok Rugby World Cup-winning teams, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and the 1995 African Nations Cup-winning Bafana Bafana team. Motaung’s name now stands amongst these icons, further solidifying his legacy.

The evening was a celebration and a reflection of the collaborative spirit between the South African Hall of Fame and Tsogo Sun, emphasising the vital importance of acknowledging and celebrating the remarkable individuals who contribute significantly to South Africa’s rich tapestry of talent and achievement.