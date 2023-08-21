Kavanagh wins KZN’s Spar Women’s 10km Challenge

By Jerry Barnes

The little girl with a big heart, what a solo run she had!

That is how the majority of spectators described Sunday’s Spar Women’s 10km Challenge winner Tayla Kavanagh in Pietermaritzburg.

The young Hollywoodbets Athletics Club athlete clocked 34 minutes and seven seconds to claim the first position, and in the second position was Jenet Mbhele in 35:21, while Makhosi Mhlongo took third position in 37:38.

Kavanagh made her intentions clear from the start of the race as she bolted and took the lead just outside Harry Gwala Stadium to outpace the experienced Mhlongo and hard-running Mbhele.

At first, when she took the lead in the early stage of the race, everybody thought she was going to get tired and fall back, but she strongly and bravely strided to victory.

She ran alone down Alexandra Road, all the way to town and gracefully turned up into Prince Alfred Road.

At one stage, the second-placed Mbhele was so far behind, but she did not give up and looked to fight hard to catch Kavanagh.

But the leader wisely paced herself and kept the lead until the 7km mark.

Mbhele tried her best to catch up with her, but Kavanagh looked strong up front and opened the gap until the end.

Maybe the tussle for the first position and a bit of drama in the leading pack that was expected or predicted between Mhlongo, Mbhele and Kavanagh had not stage or audience.

Kavanagh made it clear that it was her race and her day from the onset.

She also had a great plan for it.

At the finish, Kavanagh told The Witness that she had decided to run her own race.

I think my plan of taking the lead early worked out very well. I felt good all the way, but sometimes felt lonely in the front alone.

The Durbanite will represent South Africa at the World 5km Championships in Riga next month.

Meanwhile, the well-travelled and experienced Mhlongo openly congratulated Kavanagh for her bravery and for taking the lead early and still managed to finish off strong.

Mhlongo also confirmed that it was a bit “tricky and too impossible” to chase Kavangh because she kept on opening the distance in the front.

To tell the truth, at one stage during the race, I thought she was going to get tired, but boy, she just kept on belting it and smartly stayed in the lead all the way.

The Spar race returned to Pietermaritzburg on Sunday after falling out of the the Spar Grand Prix series last year in favour of Mpumalanga.

But despite not forming part of the Grand Prix series, decent prize money was on offer yesterday for the top performers over the 10km and 5km distances.

Both second-placed Mbhele and third-placed Mhlongo will be heading east where they will both be competing in the gruelling 50km World Champs in Hyderabad, India later this year.

The 28-year-old Mbhele from Umzimkulu ran in the Comrades Marathon earlier this year and finished 10th overall.

According to the organisers, a completely sold-out field of 3 100 women tackled Sunday’s course, moving from early mist to a sunny morning in the KwaZulu-Natal capital.

Veteran runners also seemed to enjoy the race, with the 50–59 category won by Janene Carey in 41.25, 60-69 section won by Brenda Myburgh in 57.58 and the 70 + category won by evergreen Sybil Dinkemann in 1:12.26.

To add to the sporting element, Choc House in Pietermaritzburg was awarded a cheque of R20 000, with R5 from each entry being donated to them as official race charity.

Results

Open

1. Kayla Kavanagh 34.07

2. Jenet Mbhele 35.21

3. Makhosi Mhlongo 37.38

4. Janie Grundling 38.36

5. Slindile Hlatswayo 38.50

Junior

1. Kadence Ribbink 43.15

2. Hannah Bullock 45.45

3. Mia Clendennen 49.13

40–49

1. Makhosi Mhlongo 37.38

2. Janine Grundling 38.36

3. Pauline Rainbird 49.03

50–59

1. Janene Carey 41.25

2. Dawn James 44.48

3. Sibongile Ziqubu

60–69

1. Brenda Myburgh 57.58

2. Alette Wegner 1:01.24

3. Kathy Baxter 1:04.30

70+

1. Sybil Dinkemann 1:12.26

2 Jeanette Eglington 1:16.41

3. Christina Eckstein 1:22.45