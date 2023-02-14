Kearsney and Hilton Battle it out

Sue Miles

Kearsney’s fixtures were against Hilton this weekend. Following are reports for first team cricket (eventually rained out) and basketball; as well as the first team squash tour to St Andrews Festival in Bloem.

Cricket

Kearsney won the toss and put Hilton in to bat in what was to be a hotly contested cricketing encounter.

Kearsney made early inroads into the Hilton batting line-up with disciplined bowling and tight fielding, resulting in wickets falling regularly.

A stoic 57 from M Stewart was the highlight of Hilton’s batting. Hilton closed their innings on 163 with R Coetzee the main destroyer-in-chief with 4/25.

The weather had threatened all morning and by lunchtime it was raining. As soon as the weather cleared a little, the game was resumed with some time lost. The playing conditions had also changed and the damp ball was now a real factor.

Hilton bowled and fielded well and when the umpires finally called it a day due to poor light, Kearsney were 73/5 after 18 overs (M de Beer 25).

It would have been an interesting contest and had the weather and light not prevailed, the game would most definitely have gone down to the wire.



Kearsney 1st X1 v Hilton 1st X1: match was abandoned

Basketball

Kearsney 1sts beat Hilton 1sts 70-60

Kearsney hosted Hilton with 21 games being played across the fixture, highlighting the growth of the sport.

The first teams have faced each other once already this year, and Hilton was looking to exact some revenge for their earlier defeat.

Kearsney started the game well, leading Hilton 11-3.

The coach began to make substitutions, which in hindsight was the incorrect decision, as Hilton came storming back and were one point behind 11-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Kearsney had a good second quarter, making defensive plays and hitting some good outside shots. They managed to put some distance between themselves and Hilton, finishing the half up 29-15 ahead.

In the second half both teams shot well, making some good offensive plays, but Kearsney was able to increase their lead to 16 points, 50-34. Hilton made a huge push in the fourth quarter and brought themselves within two points. However, Kearsney managed to weather the storm and hold them off, to win 70-60 in what was a high scoring game.

Top Performers

Kearsney: Njabulo Ngcobo 25 points; Oliver Brazier 13; Andile Nomvete 9; Gregor Campbell & Ayanda Jackson 8

Hilton: Connor Thompson 15 points; Chisha Mulenga 14; Tiisano Tisane 11

SQUASH

College’s 1st squash team travelled to the annual St Andrews Festival in Bloemfontein this weekend. Now in its 29th year, the event attracted 28 boys’ schools teams from across the country.

Kearsney’s 1st team achieved some excellent results against some of the top sides:

Kearsney beat St Stithians 6/0

Kearsney beat Kingswood 5/1

Kearsney lost to Grey College 5/1

Kearsney lost to Pretoria Boys’ High 4/2

Kearsney drew with St John’s College 3/3

