Kearsney boys keep College on their toes

Kearsney boys have been involved in cricket, basketball and water polo activities.

CRICKET

Kearsney travelled to Maritzburg College on Saturday, where the hosts won the toss and elected to bat. An excellent opening spell from Kearsney openers Nhlakanipho Ngubane and Sandiswa Yeni saw the visitors strike early and have College 17/3. Despite the situation, College captain Jonathan van Zyl and Bryn Brokensha played positively and looked to transfer the pressure to the bowling side.

Boundaries flowed freely and College quickly raced to 110/3. Shortly before tea Hayden Bishop removed the College captain for 47; and Yeni bounced Brokensha out before tea. Kearsney continued to exert pressure and introduced off-spinner Ross Coetzee, who produced a fine spell of 6.4 overs 3/14 to bowl College out for 152.

Having bowled out the hosts in 37 overs it left Kearsney with a difficult task of batting for 45 minutes before lunch.

The College bowlers came out firing and took Michael de Beer’s wicket before lunch.

College continued to make inroads into Kearsney’s batting order with wickets falling at regular intervals. However, two grade 10 batsmen, Cameron Veenstra (28) and Murray Weyer (29), showed immense courage in chipping away at the total. It was clear this match was going to go down to the wire and, when Kearsney lost their 9th wicket still needing 12 runs to win, most felt the game had slipped away from the visitors.

But Otsile Ntsele and Sandiswa Yeni had other ideas, batting sensibly and bravely facing 37 balls between them to eventually pass the College total.

Scores

Maritzburg College 1st X1: 152 all out.

Kearsney 1st X1: 153/9.

Kearsney won by one wicket.

BASKETBALL

Maritzburg College 1st beat Kearsney 1st 76-70.

Top Performers

Kearsney: Njabulo Ngcobo — 20 points; Ayanda Jackson — 12 points; Gregor Campbell — 10points; Andile Nomvete — 9 points. Maritzburg College: Luca Coetzer — 12 points; Lwandle Dlamini — 10 points; Liyanda Mkhize — 9 points; Kuhle Mthimkhulu; Mpumelelo Chonco — 8 points.

WATER POLO

Kearsney 1st team started well at the Clifton National Water Polo Tournament with impressive wins over Grey High (PE) and Affies.

The inexperience of the team showed though as they progressed to the playoffs. The team finished 12th overall, a massive improvement from 2021. Ten players were U16 and younger, which bodes well for Kearsney’s water polo in the future.

• Sue Miles is a publicist for Kearsney College.