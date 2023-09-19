Kearsney boys make a splash

By Witness Reporter

Kearsney boys have featured in cricket, basketball and water polo activities lately.



CRICKET

Kearsney returned to South Africa having recorded an excellent start to the season, after winning the tough Saint John’s Rams T20 festival played in Harare, Zimbabawe. Kearsney went through the tournament unbeaten.

Their consistent play saw them record two nine-wicket wins, two narrow victories over the hosts, both by five runs, and then a decisive win over Westville in the final.

BASKETBALL

Kearsney hosted Maritzburg College for the first round of the summer sports fixtures, with 23 basketball matches played across all age groups.

Kearsney gave a good account of themselves, winning all the age group A team games.

The first team game, however, was always going to be a one-sided affair as Maritzburg College have a powerful team, whilst Kearsney is in its rebuilding phase.

College took control from the start; being nine points up (14-5) at the end of the first quarter.

Kearsney found some offensive rhythm in the second quarter but defensively could not stop College from scoring at will.

At halftime College had opened the gap to 34-18 and looked as though they would run up a large score.

The third quarter followed the familiar pattern, with Kearsney struggling to stop College’s free-flowing scoring.

Being unable to convert their opportunities, the quarter ended with the score 53-28.

College played their bench players for long periods of the second half, which helped Kearsney have a better quarter.

But it was a bridge too far for the hosts to mount any kind of comeback and they lost the match 67-39.

Top Performers

Kearsney: Gregor Campbell — 23 points; Reabetswe Sithole — 9 .

Maritzburg College: Ashar Ngcobo — 16; Inathi Masinga — 15; Jonathan Gasarasi — 9; Lwadle Ngcobo — 7

WATER POLO

Kearsney College emerged victorious against both Hilton and Maritzburg College in a series of thrilling first team matches which they hosted over the weekend.

Kearsney beat Hilton 8-5 in an exciting encounter, which saw both teams’ goal for goal leading into the final chukka.

In the game against Maritzburg College, Kearsney secured a resounding 20-4 win, with a performance which showcased their skill and determination.

