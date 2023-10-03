Kearsney sporting results

By Sue Miles

It’s been a busy holiday for Kearsney athletes who have participated in various tournaments away and at home, across codes and age groups.

BASKETBALL

Kearsney hosted the second schools’ invitation basketball tournament last weekend, with 10 top basketball-playing schools from around the country participating.

Play was of a high standard with many competitive games being played over the three days. After fighting their way through the pool rounds, four KZN high schools: Northwood, DHS, Maritzburg College and Kearsney, made it to the semi-finals.

College and Northwood contested the finals. This was unusual as traditionally the Gauteng schools are more competitive. The dominant Northwood team overcame a valiant effort by Maritzburg College to repeat their regular season victory and run out winners in a pulsating final tournament match.

Results were: 1. Northwood, 2. Maritzburg College, 3. Durban High School, 4. Kearsney College, 5. Westville Boys High, 6. Pretoria Boys’ High, 7. Jeppe High, 8. King Edward VII, 9. Westerford High, 10. Pinelands High.

WATER POLO

Kearsney secured a commendable sixth place in Clifton’s 1st team water polo tournament which featured intense matches against formidable opponents.

An early 9-5 win against King Edward VII School (KES) set a positive tone for the team. The momentum continued in the group stage against Glenwood, where they emerged victorious with a final score of 9-6; before a 5-13 loss against South African College High School (Sacs).

In a dominant performance in the play-offs against Maritzburg College, Kearsney secured a resounding 16-5 victory, showcasing their ability to bounce back from setbacks.

In the quarter-finals they faced Paul Roos Gymnasium in a closely contested match. Kearsney narrowly lost 9-10, but their competitive spirit remained undiminished.

Determined to end on a high note, Kearsney entered the play-offs against St Andrew’s College, to triumph with a convincing 10-4 win.

Their tournament concluded with a hard-fought match for fifth and sixth place against St John’s College.

Kearsney gave their all, but fell short with a final score of 5-9, in a tournament which showcased their teamwork and dedication.

CRICKET

Kearsney 1st X1 captain Hayden Bishop’s knock of 72 (not out) against Waterkloof at the Michaelmas Festival in Pietermaritzburg last weekend took him to a total of 1 257 runs in the year to date.

This sets a new Kearsney record for the most runs in a year.