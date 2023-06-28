Kearsney tourney a boost for school soccer

By Witness Reporter

The development of soccer at grass-roots level has received a healthy boost with the announcement that 28 school teams will be participating in the inaugural Kearsney Soccer Tournament next month.

Almost 500 soccer players from around the country are headed to Botha’s Hill during their school holidays, with boys and girls from high schools and primary schools taking part in the three-day event.

Following the success of its annual Kearsney Easter Rugby Festival — now going into its 15th year — principal Patrick Lees said Kearsney College is proud to launch this tournament and to support the development of soccer among girls and boys in the country.

The teams

Twelve teams from boys’ high schools, nine from girls’ high schools and eight primary school teams will gather to showcase their skills and enjoy the fun and competition of this new tournament, taking place from July 14 to 16.

The senior boys’ teams taking part are Durban High School and Clifton College (both Durban), Maqhutshane Secondary and Siyajabula High (both KwaNyuswa), Curro Grantleigh (Richards Bay), Ashton Ballito, Port Shepstone High, Paul Roos (Stellenbosch), Urban Academy (Gqeberha), Tuks Sport High School (Pretoria), Lebone ll College (Rustenburg) and hosts Kearsney College.

The teams from the girls’ high schools are Durban Girls High, Danville Park Girls and Safa eThekwini (all Durban), Ashton Ballito, Curro Hilcrest, St Mary’s DSG (Kloof), Edendale Technical High (Pietermaritzburg), St Anne’s Diocesan College (Hilton) and Lebone ll College (Rustenburg).

They will be joined by seven local primary school teams from Hillcrest Primary, Kloof Senior Primary, Highbury, Atholl Heights, John Wesley, Ashton Ballito and Merchiston.

Playing in these matches allows young sportspeople the opportunity to meet and interact with many new friends. Memories and friendships will be forged

Games will be live-streamed on the SuperSport Schools app. Fixtures, team lists and results will be on the Kearsney Events app, which is available on Google Play and iStore.