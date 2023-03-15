Kingsmead Stadium announced as ‘preferred finish venue’ for this year’s Comrades

Carl Peters

The Comrades Marathon is going to have a different finishing point this year.

The Witness can reveal that the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) will soon be announcing a dropping of Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban as the popular race’s finish venue due largely to complaints from runners and their clubs.

This year’s down run, scheduled for Sunday, June 11, will see a return to the nearby Kingsmead Stadium as the finishing point after a seven-year absence.

The official reason for the change is that Moses Mabhida Stadium will be hosting the 2023 Cosafa Cup football tournament at the time of the Comrades, but The Witness understands that running clubs will be happy to return to Kingsmead as they can better organise themselves in a social manner at that venue, while the distance is shorter.

Club gazebos and branding, for example, could not be erected in the middle of Moses Mabhida Stadium, making it a “colder” environment for runners and their clubs after the race. Said CMA race director Rowyn James: “Kingsmead Stadium is our preferred finish venue for this year’s down run, as the venue is accustomed to hosting the Comrades Marathon and the revised route should be an easy transition for the runners.

We would like to thank the team at MMS for partnering with CMA during the 2018 and 2022 races and we look forward to hosting our athletes on Sunday, June 11

The 96th edition of the Comrades Marathon will start at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall at 5.30 am on June 11 and finish 12 hours later at the Kingsmead Stadium. This will be the 48th down run. The impact of the change of finishing venue on the race distance and potential records is expected to be cleared up by the CMA soon.