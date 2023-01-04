Kolisi to join French club Racing 92 later this year

Jerry Barnes

Much-admired Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is making major moves on and off the rugby field.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the star player will leave Durban-based Sharks at the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in September to join French club Racing 92.

In addition, Kolisi’s official autobiography, Rise, is to be turned into a television documentary, according to a separate announcement that was also made on Tuesday.

The Sharks said Kolisi has been granted an early release from his contract to join the French outfit after the world cup, and that he will be leaving with their full blessing.

The globally popular Springbok captain joined the Sharks in 2021 and he has quickly become an integral member of the team.

Sharks’ CEO, Dr Eduard Coetzee, said they looked forward to Kolisi’s continued contributions to the team for the remainder of the season before wishing him well in the next phase of his career.

His move to France is a new and exciting opportunity and we could not be happier for him.

The multi-year signing is part of a broader long-term collaboration between the Sharks and Racing 92, with the two clubs having come to an amicable agreement, while they also look forward to continuing to build a mutually beneficial relationship in the future.

Kolisi thanked the team for enabling him to take up this new challenge from the 2023/24 season onwards.

It has been an incredible collaborative effort between the Sharks and Racing 92 that has enabled me to start a new chapter in my career after the 2023 World Cup. I want to give a massive thanks to the Sharks for welcoming me with open arms in 2021, and for making me feel so at home in Durban, while their support over the last couple of years has been hugely influential during a key period in my career.

Meanwhile, a new documentary, Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story, promises to reveal a different side of the player when it premieres at the end of February.

The documentary will premiere on DStv in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa on February 26, and will offer exclusive insights into the making of the man, both on and off the rugby field.

Kolisi reflects on the various challenges he has tackled on his journey from humble beginnings to becoming the Springboks’ first black African captain, according to the statement.

Proceeds from the creation will be channelled back to the community and various worthy causes supported by the Kolisi family.