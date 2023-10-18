Komane to take Netball SA forward

By Jerry Barnes

Times are changing, the world is changing, the business sector is changing and currently, sport is going through a massive change.

Sport around the world, especially in Africa, needs young blood, fresh ideas and future leaders. These were the words by the Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the national netball governing body NSA officially confirmed the appointment of Modiegi Komane as the new CEO.

Komane’s appointment to the top post has been in effect since October 6, following the retirement of Blanche de la Guerre.

Since taking over, Komane has been busy engaging with staff and all netball stakeholders, including sponsors.

As a federation we are extremely excited to have been able to get a person of Komane’s calibre with the vast experience she has. This is someone who is well-travelled and has worked in government, private sector, and business as well. She is no stranger to netball as she has been a player and administrator before; she knows the sport very well.

“I believe that we have found the right person to lead us in the right direction in terms of administration and commercialisation.

“We have sat with her as an executive to tell her what we need from her and she has already come back to us with great ideas and plans of how she seeks to move the sport forward,” said Molokwane.

Komane takes over from De la Guerre, who had been part of the federation and served as an executive member as far back as 2005 before she took over as a chief executive officer.

“I am honoured and delighted to be here, to serve the sport that I have been a part of for such a long time. I understand the mandate and responsibility that lies ahead of me.

“I have been able to immerse myself in what the vision for this organisation is, mine is to make sure that we bring this vision to life. I believe that with the experience I have gained over the years, the people around me within the federation, we will achieve more.”

Our biggest task is to make sure that we make this organisation more profitable and commercialise it — we need to be sustainable eventually.

“To professionalise netball, we need to be in business.

“We want to participate in the entire value chain of the mainstream economy. We have created an economy in manufacturing of clothing and equipment, in the hospitality sector and infrastructure development. I am excited about the road ahead and ready to hit the ground running,’ and I give God all the glory for this assignment,” said Komane.

Komane has hit the ground running as the Spar Proteas left the country on Monday for New Zealnd to play three Test matches, while the Fast5 team will also be jetting off early in November for New Zealand where they will be aiming to do better than they did last year.

“I am confident in the choice that we made, I believe that Komane is just what we need as an organisation and what the sport required at this time.

“Her understanding of corporate governance, processes and systems including the sport is a particularly good combination. We are headed in the right direction as we proceed on our path of turning the sport professional,” said Molokwane.