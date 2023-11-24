KwaNyuswa man takes on Strongman world

By Jerry Barnes

It is unusual for a guy from a township to be passionate about a not-so-popular code of sport such as the Strongman.

This is the main reason that made the KwaNyuswa township and ex-pupil of Siyajabula High School Vuyani Wilfred Msiswa fall in love with the sport.

According to Msiswa (50), his body was naturally strong from a young age and he always wanted to stay fit.

“You know the usual story in the townships, it’s always soccer and other popular codes of sport.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Mark still going strong

“During my years in high school, I took part in javelin and high jump, but deep down in my heart I wanted something that would keep my body fit, strong and big,” said Msiswa.

On Thursday, Msiswa told The Witness that after high school, he officially joined one of the popular gyms in Pinetown and has been a member of the gym for more than 20 years.

He said his sporting hobby and his lifestyle “totally” changed when his friend Rory Scheepers introduced him to the strongman competition, adding that he fell in love with the sport. “Since the day my friend Scheepers convinced me to join the strongman competition, I haven’t looked back.

I just love everything about it, unlike other codes of sport that I found to be boring. To me, to pull a truck or to carry a stone that weighs about 350 kg is more interesting and keeps me going

Msiswa has taken part in a lot of competitions around the country, in Africa and abroad. His sponsor and employer at Forest Mushrooms CC, Rob Stewart, told The Witness, “Wilfred has been an employee of ours for 23 years and during that time has competed in numerous Strongman competitions.

“He competed in Australia a few years ago and won a silver medal which was presented to him by Arnold Schwarzenegger,” said Stewart.

He recently returned from Zambia, where he also competed. Early next month, Msiswa will be travelling to the U.S. to take part in the Strongman World Championships.