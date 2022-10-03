KwaZulu-Natal boxing star Mthalane bows out in style

Jerry Barnes

KwaZulu-Natal boxing star Moruti Mthalane bowed out of the sport in style on Sunday by beating Philippines fighter Diomel Diocos on points after 10 rounds in his last fight in the Pietermaritzburg City Hall.

Although the Impendle-born Mthalane was declared the winner, Diocos was not an easy customer and the fight was not a walk in the park for the home fighter, at all.

Mthalane (39) retires as a celebrated hero of KwaZulu-Natal and SA boxing nevertheless.

In the opening rounds, Mthalane produced a lot of body punches and upper cuts. His body punches, left jab and combinations troubled the visitor much, but Diocos proved to be tough and remained on his feet, lasting the entire fight.

After the encounter, Mthalane said his opponent was not easy to handle and proved quite tough in the bout.

Mthalane said:

I’m glad that I was able to beat him on points, but it was not easy, at all. I kept damaging him with body punches, upper cuts and combinations, but he kept on coming back. He was very strong, stood firm, and I also felt a couple of his body blows.

Meanwhile, uMgungundlovu District Municipality mayor, Mzi Zuma, said although Mthalane has now officially called it a day, he is not going to be lost to boxing.