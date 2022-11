Jerry Barnes

If athletics clubs around KwaZulu-Natal are not happy about paying the standard race levy, they are welcome to take it up at the next council meeting, on November 12.

That’s what the KwaZulu-Natal Road Commission chairperson and Pietermaritzburg-based administrator, Ray Khanyile, told The Witness on Monday.

This after a couple of clubs contacted the newspaper to complain about a 10% fee that always gets paid to the provincial athletics governing body, KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA), with concerns about temporary licenses fees and race referees’ fees.

According to the clubs, who opted to remain anonymous, monies that are paid to KZNA are “financially stripping” them and it’s now difficult or even impossible to make a profit during road running events.

They also blamed KZNA for using road-running money to allegedly fund track events.

It is also alleged that the majority of the clubs are currently cancelling their events because of the “steep” fees paid to KZNA.

One club official said:

You can even ask any club around KZN about those fees. They are killing us and nowadays it is so difficult and impossible to make money or profit because of the fees paid to KZNA. You know, in most cases we give out medals, T-shirts and cash prizes to the winners of the race; now you tell me where the profit is for the club there.

“Remember, besides paying all those monies, KZNA also takes all the money made when selling temporary licenses. Why?”

Khanyile said it was worrying that clubs were now complaining, because they sounded happy with it when the decision was taken by them a long time ago.

“I’m a bit concerned why all of a sudden certain clubs are complaining. A few years ago, the race levy was 15% and during the council meeting it was one of the items that was on top of the agenda. It was openly and fairly discussed with all the clubs.

“We all agreed and decided that 15% was a bit steep and settled for 10%. Unfortunately, this is a standard rule for everybody and even big organisations such as the Comrades Marathon Association pays the 10% of what they made during the Comrades Marathon, and with them it’s over R1 million. In any case, our doors are always open and ready to engage with them. They are also free to submit new proposals during our next council meeting on November 12,” said Khanyile.

• Meanwhile the Ignition Oldies 10 km is scheduled for November 6-10 at Ranleigh Crescent at 6am, while the Save Orion Race will take place on November 13 at Save Hyper (362 Victoria Street) from 5.30 am.

For more details, please contact Ajith Deena at 083 262 5121.