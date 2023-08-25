KZN athletics clubs urged to ‘stick to the basics’ when hosting races

By Jerry Barnes

Athletics clubs need to learn to cut costs and “stick to the basics” when hosting races.

This is according to KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) road commission chairperson Ray Khanyile, who has seen many races fall off the calendar for avoidable reasons.

Pietermaritzburg-based Khanyile says many clubs end up cancelling planned races because of poor planning and an unwillingness to be guided by experienced administrators, especially from KNZA.

He said one of the main causes of races becoming too costly to stage is a “new trend” of organisers wanting to offer specially designed T-shirts at the finish to runners.

I am not saying it's a bad idea, but people out there and race organisers must understand that you can host a successful race without offering T-shirts, because they are expensive.

“Basically, to stage a standard race you need about R400 000, and I can tell you that even that is not enough at times because marshals and volunteers nowadays get about R200 per day as a form of compensation for their services,” said Khanyile.

The Hilton to Mandela Capture Site race, a 21,1 km and 10km scheduled for Sunday, is now officially cancelled.

On Thursday, the host club Umngeni Howick Academy’s chairperson Ntokozo Mlotshwa confirmed to The Witness that the event had to be shelved after they failed to attract much-needed sponsors for it.

Unfortunately, we tried our best to look for partners and sponsors to stage the race, but nobody came on board and we ended up taking the decision to cancel it.

He said he feared that many another road races around the province are likely to be cancelled in future because of a lack of sponsorship for “underprivileged” clubs.

Meanwhile, the annual Parklane Spar Capital Climb (15km run/walk and 5km run/walk) will take place on September 3.

The Msunduzi Half Marathon (21,1 km run/walk and 10km run/walk) will take place on September 17, while the Mathew Meyiwas Half Marathon is set for September 24.