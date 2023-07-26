KZN-based BMX riders ready to take on the world

By Jerry Barnes

KwaZulu-Natal BMX riders, including Pietermaritzburg hopefuls, are set to carry the national flag during a global event in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to the province’s BMX management body, excitement is soaring as a group of talented BMX riders gears up to represent South Africa at the prestigious World BMX Championships in the UK.

ALSO READ | Eastwood BMX rider on a mission to break free

The event is scheduled for August 6-13 and promises to be an epic ride, encompassing all cycling disciplines, and is heralded as one of the largest in the history of cycling by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), according to the management body.

KZN BMX team

The KZN BMX team, hailing from different parts of the province, have been diligently preparing for the international competition.

Many hours spent on the track and in the gym have honed their skills and their dedication is evident in their impressive performances leading up to the event.

Among the BMX riders selected to represent South Africa, KZN proudly boasts some of the nation’s most promising talents.

These young riders have faced intense training regimens, overcoming obstacles and pushing their limits in pursuit of BMX excellence.

The KZN component is made up of eight members, of which six are Pietermaritzburg-based BMX riders.

The likes of Gabriel Santos (PMB BMX), Brolin van Wyk (PMB BMX), Shai Duke Norris (PMB BMX), Sisanda Ngcobo (PMB BMX), Tyler Tomson (PMB BMX) and Chad Carrol (PMB BMX) are the local household names in the team.

The remaining team members are Chris Hearn (Giba BMX) and Rylee Van Heerden (Queensburgh BMX).

Journey to the World BMX Championships

The journey to the World BMX Championships has not been without its challenges, but the KZN team has remained steadfast and focused.

They have meticulously fine-tuned their techniques, ensuring that they are ready to take on the fierce competition on an international stage.

One key aspect that has contributed to their success is the team’s commendable approach to injury prevention. By adhering to proper training techniques and maintaining discipline, the riders have kept themselves injury-free, boosting their confidence ahead of the prestigious event.

We are immensely proud of our riders and their achievements thus far. They have shown exceptional dedication and talent, and we have no doubt that they will make us proud on the international stage,” said Theuns van Heerden, KZN BMX commissioner, in expressing his confidence in the KZN BMX team.

As the departure date draws near, the riders are receiving an outpouring of support from their families, friends, and the local BMX community.

The entire province eagerly anticipates witnessing their beloved athletes compete against the world’s best in Glasgow.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg BMX Club duo ramp it up a notch in France

The World BMX Championships in Glasgow promises to be a celebration of cycling, camaraderie, and the indomitable spirit of athletes from all corners of the globe.

As the KZN BMX riders embark on this incredible journey, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of their nation.

“South Africa will be watching, cheering, and rallying behind its representatives as they pedal their way into history, leaving no doubt that the future of BMX in KwaZulu-Natal and the country at large is in safe hands. Go, Team KZN! Make us proud on the world stage,” said Van Heerden.