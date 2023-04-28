KZN flavour in SA team for CAA championships

By Jerry Barnes

South Africa’s Under-18 and Under-20 teams chosen to compete in the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Championships will have a local and provincial touch to them.

The team’s head coach is Piet Retief Primary School teacher and local coach Xolani Mabhida.

Besides being a staff member and sports co-ordinator at the local school, Mabhida is also a Comrades Marathon back-to-back winning coach, two-time national team head coach, 2019 KwaZulu-Natal coach of the year, and 2019 South African coach of the year finalist.

Other athletes that give the SA team a provincial flavour are Ruben Visagie (Michaelhouse) and Minenhle Myeni (Zululand).

Mabhida said although he is in charge of the SA U18 and U20 teams, he is disappointed that there is only two athletes from KZN.

I’m the coach, but I am also concerned about the region and province. I am also one of those concerned people that are asking the same question — why only two from KZN

According to him, there are few matters that need to be addressed in order to improve the standard of athletics around the Midlands and KZN.

“We really need to change the way of thinking and educate our children. Soccer is not everything, and also in athletics you can be a full-time professional,” he said.

“There are a lot of benefits if you are an athlete; you may get a scholarship, sponsors, and become a national hero. We also need more qualified coaches and it’s not about being a legend. Proper papers to coach our children are needed.”

Team SA departed on Wednesday from OR Tambo Airport. Athletics SA (ASA) recently announced full-strength national teams for the CAA African U18 and U20 Championships to be held in Ndola, Zambia, between April 29 and May 3.

A final 41-member U18 squad has been unveiled by Athletics South Africa, including 23 boys and 18 girls, along with a 45-member U20 squad that includes 22 men and 23 women.

The men’s U20 team features the likes of World U20 Championships silver medallist Brian Raats (high jump) and long jump prospect Asande Mthembu, who has already landed at 8,08m this season.

Among the women, Ashley Erasmus will be eager to showcase her form at international level after winning double gold in the shot put and discus throw at the ASA U20 Championships in Pietermaritzburg last month, and going on to take the ASA senior shot put title in Potchefstroom.

In the U18 age group, the boys’ team includes Naeem Jack, who set a South African youth record of 13,25 seconds in the 110m hurdles at the recent ASA U18 Championships in Pietermaritzburg, and Temoso Masikane, who broke the national U18 long jump record with a leap of 7,93m at the same event.

The girls’ team includes the likes of youth prodigy Timeke-Jade Coetzee, who won gold in the long jump and triple jump at the ASA U18 Championships, and Alicia Khunou, who also earned double gold in the shot put and discus throw at the national youth championships.