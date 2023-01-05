KZN football teams bitter as event dates changed

Jerry Barnes

The majority of football teams from 11 regions that were due to compete in the RWL KZN provincial playoffs are bitter after the much-anticipated weekend event which was originally scheduled for Durban from January 6-8 was moved to January 20-22.

According to Nomkhosi Zulu, who is a provincial executive officer (PEO) from Safa’s provincial wing KwaZulu-Natal Football Association, all was “planned and finalised” last year for the tournament to take place early in the new year, but the Department of Sports, Art and Culture “indicated” that it was impossible because of a manpower issue.

ALSO READ | Festive season soccer event in Edendale

Everything was organised and finalised for the playoffs to go ahead, but unfortunately the Department of Sports, Art and Culture indicated that it was impossible because their officials or staff members who were supposed to be working at the event are still on leave, which will compromise the whole project.

The Witness is also in possession of a document that was sent to the teams and to Safa regional offices informing them about the change of dates.

The Safa uMgungundlovu regional executive officer (REO) Makhetha Mzimela yesterday confirmed that Edendale star-studded outfit Dlala Ntombazane FC were the “one and only” participants from local circles due to take part in the event, but also indicated it was a provincial matter.

Dlala Ntombazane FC head coach Ntombifuthi “Muchichwa” Khumalo said it was very frustrating, unfair and bad for the game because it was not happening for the first time.

This is just unbelievable that it’s happening again. This is really a mess, time-consuming and uncalled for. I mean all our players did not have a festive season break and we kept them in training all the way.

ALSO READ | Shock and sadness after local soccer coach takes his life

DSR director of communications Thabo Mofokeng told The Witness on Wednesday his department always works closely with Safa’s provincial and regional bodies and “dates that are suitable for everyone were chosen” after consulting with all parties involved.

The 11 regional representatives that will be taking part in the RWL are from the likes of Amajuba District Municipality, Ilembe District Municipality, Sisonke District Municipality, Ugu District Municipality, uMkhanyakude District Municipality, uMgungundlovu District Municipality, uMzinyathi District Municipality, Uthukela District Municipality, Uthungulu District Municipality and Zululand District Municipality.