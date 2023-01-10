KZN gears up for first road running event of 2023

Jerry Barnes

2023 is set to be a good one for road running in KwaZulu-Natal, and especially the city.

According to recently-confirmed fixtures from KwaZulu Natal Athletics (KZNA), five races are scheduled to take place this month alone around the province. More interestingly, the first official event is the local and popular Ronnie Davel Memorial 16 km run/walk on Sunday, January 15, from 7 am at Laddsworth Primary School in Hilton.

The race is hosted by one of the oldest local running clubs, Hilton Harriers (HH), and entries will be taken on Saturday afternoon at the school and on race day from 5.30 am.

ALSO READ | Proteas netball player Elmere joins UK outfit Leeds Rhinos

On Monday, Hilton Harriers treasurer John Holliday said that his club are raring to go for the event and the stage is set for the race.

Holliday also pointed out that HH also suffered some blows like other clubs between 2019 to 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and one event had to be cancelled.

Although we were a bit lucky because our race is always early and the first one in the year, we all came out from a very tough period and road running really suffered from 2019. We were very lucky to stage some and cancel some; I mean in 2019 and 2020 we were able to host it, but in 2021 we were forced to call it off.

Holliday feels strongly that the HH road race on Sunday will attract a decent field because a lot of runners will be looking forward to “shrug off” the Christmas cakes from their system.

We are very grateful that these days we are able to host road running events again and, of course, we are expecting a decent field of runners. As usual, we believe that again the majority of runners will come and take part in our race because everybody is slowly trying to get fit in the new year.

During our race in 2022, maybe we had about 300 or 350 participants and this year we might get between 400 and 500 runners. Mind you, every year runners use our race as a training run in the new year.

ALSO READ | KZNA dismisses rumours of positive doping results in 2022 Comrades Marathon

For more details, contact Holliday at 082 806 6749.

Also on Sunday, the Scottburgh Half Marathon (21,1 km) and 10 km run/walk will go ahead as planned at Scottburgh Golf Club.

For more information, please contact Dana Daniels at 083 265 1029.

On January 22, the Kearsney Striders 21 km run and 10 km run/walk will take place.