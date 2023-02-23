KZN Inland Tuskers take on Impalas in crucial 4-Day clash

Carl Peters

The KZN Inland Tuskers have taken a full-strength team to Limpopo for their penultimate and crucial fixture in the CSA 4-Day Series, as they continue their hunt for promotion.

They missed Malcolm Nofal in their last match of the competition due to a suspension, but the all-rounder is ready to face the Impalas in Polokwane today.

In addition to that uplifting development, the team from Pietermaritzburg have their skipper, Michael Erlank, and another all-rounder, Tian Koekemoer, sitting at the top of the batting standings for Division Two teams in the 4-Day Series at present.

Erlank has scored 342 runs at an average of 57, while Koekemoer has totalled 328 at an average of 65,60.

Without a doubt, they will want to boost those leading scores in Limpopo this week and again in their team’s final match in a fortnight to boost their chances of promotion.

In second place

Coach Grant Morgan’s men are currently placed second in the 4-Day Series standings behind Northern Cape Heat, but can edge the Kimberley outfit out of the promotion race by at least remaining in the top two places until the end of the 4-Day Series next month.

“That’s because promotion is based on competitions played last season and this season combined. Even if Northern Cape go on to win the current 4-Day Series, we will still get promoted if we finish second to them in the series,” said Tuskers chief executive Jason Sathiaseelan on Wednesday.

It is basically between us and them for promotion, but we have to at least finish second in the four-day series, which closes off the season.

He confirmed that Tuskers coach Grant Morgan should be pleased to have all his regulars available to start the match in Polokwane today against the Impalas, who sit second-last in the 4-Day Series standings.

After this encounter, Morgan’s men will face the Garden Route Badgers in their final match on March 9-12 at Oudtshoorn’s Recreation Ground.

The top-placed Heat host Eastern Storm at Kimberley’s Diamond Oval from today and their final fixture will be away to the Badgers on March 2-5.

The team in most danger of falling from Division One at the end of the season is the Free State Knights.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins crushed the Knights by 279 runs in their Division One match in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

The Dolphins scored 253 and 336/6dec in their two innings and then restricted the home side to 165 and 145 respectively.

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed a grand total of 11 wickets for 105 runs in the match for the Dolphins, while the Durban outfit’s top batter was former KZN Inland star Sarel Erwee who made 132 in their second innings, followed by fellow Proteas player Khaya Zondo on 55 in the same innings.

The two Gauteng matches ended in a draw — Lions versus Warriors, and Titans versus Rocks, with the latter heavily affected by rain.