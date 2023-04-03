KZN Inland wrap up successful season with awards banquet

KZN Inland wrapped up a successful season with an awards banquet at the Msunduzi Athletics Stadium over the weekend.
The union, whose main side, the Tuskers, secured promotion to Division One recently, handed out plenty of gongs to players and others attached to the regional body at different levels, with the help of city mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla.
Kyler Nipper was named the Tuskers’ 1-Day Player of the Year, Tian Koekemoer was voted 1-Day Players’ Player of the Year, and Stefan Tait was honoured as 4-Day Players’ Player of the Year and Player of the Year.
The team’s skipper, Michael Erlank, also received a couple of awards, while the KZN Inland President’s Award went to Michael Buckley for “outstanding service to cricket” from his base at Lancashire Cricket Club.
The players now enjoy a well-earned break as management continues with preparations for next season, according to chief executive Jason Sathiaseelan.
AWARDS WINNERS
Tuskers Awards
Tuskers 1-Day Batter of the Season — Tian Koekemoer
Tuskers 1-Day Batter of the Season — Keith Dudgeon
1-Day Most Valuable Player — Tian Koekemoer
1-Day Players’ Player of the Year — Tian Koekemoer
1-Day Player of the Year — Kyle Nipper
4-Day Batter of the Year — Michael Erlank
4-Day Bowler of the Year — Stefan Tait
4-Day Most Valuable Player — Michael Erlank
4-Day Players’ Player of the Year and
Player of the Year — Stefan Tait
Other KZN Inland Awards
Most Promising Scorer of the Year — Gugu Ngcobo
Scorer of the Year — Pieter Visser
Most Promising Umpire — Dayne Dixon
Captain’s Umpire of the Year — Jayden Knipe
Umpire of the Year — Muhammed Jooma
Imbali Hub Player of the Year — Mbali Mkhize
Sweetwaters Hub Player of the Year — Esihle Gasa
Northdale Hub Player of the Year — Marcus David
U16 Girls Player of the Year — Sindisiwe Xaba
U16 Boys Player of the Year — Daksesh Rajah
U19 Girls Player of the Year — Jessica Candler
U19 Boys Player of the Year — Jason Muirhead
U9 Club Cricket Winners — Howick CC
U11 Winners — Lancashire CC
U13 Winners — Lancashire CC
U15 Winners — Lancashire CC
Women’s League Winners — Masibemunye CC
Veterans League Winners — Midlands CC
Promotion Leaguw winners — Amajuba CC
Premier League T20 Winners — Standard CC
Premier League Batter of the Season — Jared Meiring
Premier League Bowler of the Season — Jean Luc Talbot
Premier League Winners — Lancashire CC
Women’s Provincial Batter of the Year — Gugu Ngcobo
Bowler of the Year and Women’s Provincial Player of the Year — Jessica Candler
Academy Batter of the Year — Lawrence Lawler
Academy Bowler of the Year — Sanele Mbata
Academy Player of the Year — Siboniso Mthembu
KZN Inland President’s Award — Michael Buckley (Lancashire CC).