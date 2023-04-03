KZN Inland wrap up successful season with awards banquet

By Carl Peters

KZN Inland wrapped up a successful season with an awards banquet at the Msunduzi Athletics Stadium over the weekend.

The union, whose main side, the Tuskers, secured promotion to Division One recently, handed out plenty of gongs to players and others attached to the regional body at different levels, with the help of city mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla.

Kyler Nipper was named the Tuskers’ 1-Day Player of the Year, Tian Koekemoer was voted 1-Day Players’ Player of the Year, and Stefan Tait was honoured as 4-Day Players’ Player of the Year and Player of the Year.

ALSO READ | Awards celebrate sporting excellence in SA

The team’s skipper, Michael Erlank, also received a couple of awards, while the KZN Inland President’s Award went to Michael Buckley for “outstanding service to cricket” from his base at Lancashire Cricket Club.

The players now enjoy a well-earned break as management continues with preparations for next season, according to chief executive Jason Sathiaseelan.

AWARDS WINNERS

Tuskers Awards

Tuskers 1-Day Batter of the Season — Tian Koekemoer

Tuskers 1-Day Batter of the Season — Keith Dudgeon

1-Day Most Valuable Player — Tian Koekemoer

1-Day Players’ Player of the Year — Tian Koekemoer

1-Day Player of the Year — Kyle Nipper

4-Day Batter of the Year — Michael Erlank

4-Day Bowler of the Year — Stefan Tait

4-Day Most Valuable Player — Michael Erlank

4-Day Players’ Player of the Year and

Player of the Year — Stefan Tait

Other KZN Inland Awards

Most Promising Scorer of the Year — Gugu Ngcobo

Scorer of the Year — Pieter Visser

Most Promising Umpire — Dayne Dixon

Captain’s Umpire of the Year — Jayden Knipe

Umpire of the Year — Muhammed Jooma

Imbali Hub Player of the Year — Mbali Mkhize

Sweetwaters Hub Player of the Year — Esihle Gasa

Northdale Hub Player of the Year — Marcus David

U16 Girls Player of the Year — Sindisiwe Xaba

U16 Boys Player of the Year — Daksesh Rajah

U19 Girls Player of the Year — Jessica Candler

U19 Boys Player of the Year — Jason Muirhead

U9 Club Cricket Winners — Howick CC

U11 Winners — Lancashire CC

U13 Winners — Lancashire CC

U15 Winners — Lancashire CC

Women’s League Winners — Masibemunye CC

Veterans League Winners — Midlands CC

Promotion Leaguw winners — Amajuba CC

Premier League T20 Winners — Standard CC

Premier League Batter of the Season — Jared Meiring

Premier League Bowler of the Season — Jean Luc Talbot

Premier League Winners — Lancashire CC

Women’s Provincial Batter of the Year — Gugu Ngcobo

Bowler of the Year and Women’s Provincial Player of the Year — Jessica Candler

Academy Batter of the Year — Lawrence Lawler

Academy Bowler of the Year — Sanele Mbata

Academy Player of the Year — Siboniso Mthembu

KZN Inland President’s Award — Michael Buckley (Lancashire CC).