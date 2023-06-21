KZN leg of SPAR Grand Prix is ready to run

By Jerry Barnes

The organisers, sponsors, officials, athletes and KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) are raring to go for the KZN leg of the SPAR Grand Prix.

KZNA media officer Mandla Mngomezulu on Tuesday told The Witness that the stage is set and all is in order.

ALSO READ | Ashworth eager to keep on running

Mngomezulu praised the integrity, professionalism and a “healthy working” relationship that is always displayed by the likes of SPAR and Absa in their road running events.

No hassles at all, they always work according to and within the KZNA and ASA [Athletics South Africa] perimeters,” said Mngomezulu.

Following the first two thrilling races. which kicked off the 2023 SPAR Grand Prix, a number of elite athletes from across Africa are challenging for top honours as South Africa’s premier women’s road running series heads into its third leg in Durban on Sunday.

Competition for places in the top six will be fierce and, because the beachfront course is super-fast, this could be one of the quickest 10 km races of the year.

Spar Grand Prix rules

Under SPAR Grand Prix rules, fast times equate to valuable bonus points in addition to position points for the top runners. This makes the possible positions of the runners on the Grand Prix leaderboard after Durban even more intriguing.

While Ethiopian athletes Hiyane Lama (Cape Town) and Tadu Nare (Gqeberha) won the first and second legs respectively, both have run only one race, which has left them chasing from behind in terms of the leaderboard. However an exciting change this year, where athletes need to run only four of the six nationwide 10 km races, means that Nedbank Running Club teammates Lama and Nare are both still very much in the running for the overall crown.

Nare, in particular, is better positioned than her fifth place in the leaderboard suggests.

ALSO READ | Comrades Marathon was ‘nothing short of phenomenal’

After raking in bonus points with a superb performance in Gqeberha last month, the defending series champion will be eager to stamp her authority as the season reaches its halfway point.

With the top six athletes on the leaderboard all turning out in Durban, the two Ethiopian race winners, Lama and Nare, will have to be at their best if they want to close the gap on the leaders and put distance between themselves and the chasers in what has been a thrilling series thus far.

Nare’s compatriot and Nedbank teammate, Selam Gebre, tops the leaderboard and, although she has never beaten Nare or Lama, will be hoping for a career breakthrough after finishing second in Cape Town and Gqeberha.

South African group

Among the elite South African group, Glenrose Xaba (Boxer) will be confident of putting up a fight against the foreign contingent this weekend after setting a spectacular personal best of 1:08:37 to win the national half-marathon title in Gqeberha earlier this month.

Xaba is two points behind Gebre in second place on the SPAR Grand Prix leaderboard and the former series winner will be confident of building on her fine form by leading the local charge once again.

The addition of significant prize money for the top local runners adds even more impetus to Xaba’s 2023 SPAR Grand Prix campaign.

ALSO READ | ‘Brave’ athlete intends running Comrades Marathon barefoot for charity

Other athletes to watch include Tayla Kavanagh (Hollywood), who won the South African 5 km title in Johannesburg last week, and experienced athlete Irvette van Zyl (Hollywood), who is on the entry list after missing the first two legs of the series.

Kesa Molotsane and Cacisile Sosibo, both of whom ran the first two races, are also in the race for a top-five finish at the end of the season.