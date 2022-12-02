Lack of sponsors hurts road running in KZN

Jerry Barnes

The lack of sponsorship has made 2022 one of the most challenging years for road running in the province, according to KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA).

Following two years of the Covid-19, wherein all road running events, including the internationally recognised annual Comrades Marathon, were cancelled, 2022 promised high hopes of a return to normal.

However, financial difficulties, including a lack of sponsors, saw many races being cancelled again this year.

One of the KZNA administrators, Dees Govender, this week told The Witness that the majority of clubs and sponsors were battling financially.

As a result, the organisation found it difficult to run “smoothly” and the bulk of events were called off.

The Imbali-based Mr Price Sport Maxed Elite running manager, Martin Ngwenya said it was a difficult year in many ways, and the cancellation of so many races made it worse.

Ngwenya said:

2022 was a very difficult year and we experienced a lot of problems in our operation as managers of the athletes. We recruit and contract our athletes according to the events. So when there are no races taking place, it is difficult for us to operate.

The Westville Athletics Club official, Sharon Schubach, said: