Lafatsa, Van Huyssteen claim Capital Climb honours

By Jerry Barnes

Sunday’s Parklane SuperSpar Capital Climb was well supported and runners came out in big numbers.

The event did not only attract licensed athletes, but a lot of casual runners and walkers took part.

Altogether more than 800 people participated in the 15 km run/walk and five kilometre run/walk.

Some used the event as a family outing and parents could be seen running with their children.

In the Parklane Superspar Capital Climb men’s category, Melusi Zuma came third, Dion Ross took second place and Matekatse Lefatsa came first. PHOTO: NQUBEKO MBHELE.

The senior men’s race was won by Matekase Lafatsa, an athlete from Lesotho, in 59 minutes 29 seconds.

Second position went to Dion Ross (Mr Price) in a time of 01.00,00, and third position went to Melusi Zuma (01:00,43).

The women’s senior race was won by Hilton resident Carla Van Huyssteen (01:13,47).

Second place went to Ruth Cozien of UKZN PMB in 01:18,46, and third position went to Zaheer Khan of Riverside Harriers AC in a time of 01:29,09.

Lafatsa told The Witness on Sunday that he decided to lead from the start because he was running for the first time and managed to go all the way to the finish.

I ran it for the first time and wasn’t familiar with the route, so I decided to take the lead early.

Second-placed Ross said that during the race he tried his best to close the gap between himself and the Lefatsa, but failed because the Lesotho athlete was very fast.

“I tried, but this guy was very strong and fast for everybody,” said Ross.

Van Huyssteen also led the race from the beginning and maintained her position until the finish.

“I had a good race, and the route was good,” she said afterwards.

A runner who travelled from uMhlanga, Yanela Mtati, said the event was well-organised, but the route was tough and challenging.

I really enjoyed it, but the route was tough and I felt it. Remember, most of the race is on the trail and climbing to the top of World’s View is not easy at all.

A familiar face in road running and outspoken figure Cassim Mahomed Jasat said that the old route was better than the current one.

He suggested that the organisers reconsider going back to the old route.

“The race was okay, but I still feel the old route was more fun — interesting and better.

“Also, the old starting point in front of the [Pietermaritzburg] city hall was something special,” said Jasat.

Another local runner, Philile Mahlobo, said she participated in the race as a way to have fun on the road with friends and also to stay fit.

“I usually come with friends and family members to run it,” said Mahlobo.