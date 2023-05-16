Last chance for United in season closer

By Carl Peters

Maritzburg United’s coaching staff and management have reminded their relegation-threatened team that they can only control their own performance and nothing else when they close their season against DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria on Tuesday.

This is in relation to the local club having lost their bid to get the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to have their two relegation rivals — Chippa United and Marumo Gallants — play their final fixtures at the same time as them.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United’s future in doubt

It is only on Saturday that Chippa will host Golden Arrows in Gqeberha and Gallants visit Swallows in Johannesburg, as part of the final round of league games, meaning those two clubs will know exactly what is needed to survive by that stage.

Maritzburg called for the three relegation-linked fixtures to all be played tonight or next Tuesday, but the PSL responded that this was not possible, mainly due to African inter-club fixtures needing to be accommodated this week and next week being reserved for the Nedbank Cup final.

Coach Fadlu Davids and club boss Farook Kadodia have subsequently told their players to leave everything on the field tonight and then see what happens on Saturday.

With all three relegation-threatened clubs sitting on the same points but with different goal differences, Maritzburg can’t afford to lose Tuesday’s match.

ALSO READ | ‘Only victory will do’ for Maritzburg United

But should they fall to the mighty Brazilians in the Jacaranda City, as most followers of the league would expect, Davids’ men would roughly need Chippa to lose by a much bigger margin to Arrows so that they could squeeze into the play-offs ahead of Chippa for a second chance at avoiding the drop.

Cape Town Spurs and Casric Stars have qualified for the play-offs from the lower division, while Polokwane City have earned automatic promotion.

Said Davids: “The situation is difficult because normally on the last day you don’t want to talk about fixing games and these things. It’s not proper and we trust Golden Arrows to push their best line-up, we trust Swallows to go for the win to get into the top eight.

The external factors are not in our hands, so we just have to go out and try to get the three points against Sundowns.

At least he has all his regular performers available for Tuesday’s game, while Sundowns have midfielder Aubrey Modiba and defender Mthobi Mvala suspended, in addition to them needing to manage their players ahead of the mouthwatering Champions League semi-final, second leg against Wydad on Saturday.

Kadodia echoed Davids’ sentiment about the fair-play rule having been overlooked by the PSL, but said he hopes his team’s travelling fans will make a difference tonight, in addition to the players being willing to die with their boots on.

The match kicks off at 7.30 pm, while Saturday’s games all start at 3 pm