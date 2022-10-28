Last throw of the dice for Maritzburg coach Maduka

Carl Peters

It’s the last throw of the dice for John Maduka at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night.

The Witness understands that the under-pressure coach of Maritzburg United needs to post a win over Golden Arrows in their provincial derby at 7.30 pm to keep his job.

That’s because his team are currently sitting with a five-match winless run and, prior to this, they only bagged two victories from their first seven games of the season.

Furthermore, they found the net just six times in those 12 games overall — the second-worst scoring record in the 16-team division — and they conceded the most goals (17).

With such damaging statistics for both attacking and defending, Maduka seriously needs his 14th-placed team to give their all against 11th-placed Arrows this evening if they wish to keep him around.

Their modest football standard was highlighted in an almost shameful manner on Tuesday night when they were smashed 5-0 by defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on home turf. The 52-year-old Malawian coach already had three key men unavailable going into that demanding encounter — Bongani Sam, Amadou Soukouna and Brandon Theron — and matters only got worse on the pitch as the Team of Choice’s shortcomings were brutally punished by the talent-laden visitors from Pretoria.

Maduka said afterwards that his men’s level of concentration had been found wanting in what was their fifth loss of the season, but he hopes to turn the corner against Arrows today.

Farook Kadodia, the Maritzburg boss, said on Thursday that there have already been many enquiries made about the coaching position from people who have clearly been following Maduka’s situation in the media.

He said that whatever happens on Friday night, the ensuing break in fixtures will be used as a kind of second pre-season training period in a bid to make the team sharper for when the league resumes after Christmas.

Arrows have also struggled for form lately, with their 3-1 defeat to Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday extending their winless run to four matches.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United’s Kaitano Tembo is another coach who seems to be operating on thin ice at present — and veteran Dan Malesela is rumoured to be regretting his recent jump from Royal AM to Marumo Gallants.

This is while Malesela predecessor, Romain Folz, will be keen to get a win with his new club, AmaZulu, this weekend to boost their spirits for the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates in Durban next weekend.

Usuthu face Stellenbosch at home on Sunday following a nine-match winless run in league and cup play combined, with four straight draws having come since Folz succeeded Brandon Truter at the club less than three weeks ago.

Of course, 14 teams in the league will be going about their business “in low tones” this weekend, as the Soweto derby between Pirates and Chiefs on Saturday afternoon hogs the limelight. However, Royal AM versus Sundowns in Durban on Saturday evening could be another humdinger.

FIXTURES:

Today

Maritzburg Utd v Golden Arrows — 7.30 pm

Tomorrow

Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs — 3.30 pm

Marumo Gallants v Cape Town City — 5.30 pm

Royal AM v Mamelodi Sundowns — 6 pm

Sunday

AmaZulu v Stellenbosch — 3.30 pm

Chippa Utd v Richards Bay — 3.30 pm

TS Galaxy v Sekhukhune Utd — 3.30 pm

SuperSport Utd v Swallows — 5.30pm