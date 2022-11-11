Last weekend of SA football action due to upcoming World Cup in Qatar

Carl Peters

Four of the country’s best-stocked men’s teams, plus the Mamelodi Sundowns women’s outfit, will be in action this weekend before club football takes a long break due to the World Cup in Qatar.

The televised Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday starts with AmaZulu taking on Mamelodi Sundowns in the first semi-final at 9.30 am.

That will be followed by Kaizer Chiefs up against Orlando Pirates in a derby and then play-offs.

Votes for exhibition event

The four clubs, who are well endowed through various histories, were chosen through popular vote for tomorrow’s exhibition event.

The final count saw Chiefs total 490 376 votes, Pirates received 354 472votes , Sundowns 171 717 and AmaZulu 144 829, as KwaZulu-Natal’s top side against the Gauteng heavyweights.

Some of the players in action on Saturday will proceed to a Bafana Bafana training camp for two coming international friendlies in Mpumalanga.

Sundowns Ladies, meanwhile, will be defending their Caf Women’s Champions League title when they face home side ASFAR in the upcoming final in Rabat, Morocco, at 9 pm on Sunday.

In the semifinals on Wednesday night, the South Africans edged Simba Queens from Tanzania 1-0 with a goal from Boitumelo Rabale in the 76th minute.

The other semifinal at Prince Heritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Morocco’s administrative capital featured a similar scoreline between ASFAR and Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens.

The team who emerge champions in Sunday’s televised affair at Stade Moulay Abdallah in the same city will pocket $400 000 (approximately R6,9 million) and the runners-up $250 000 (R4,3 million) in what is the richest women’s club competition on the continent.