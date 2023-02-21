Laureus Awards to celebrate world’s best sportspersons

Witness Reporter

Nominations for the 2023 Laureus World Sport Awards have been announced, to celebrate not only athletes who thrilled sports fans over the previous 12 months, but several who will end their careers with a claim to be the greatest in the history of their sport.

According to the foundation, six nominees have been selected across seven nominated Laureus categories, with five inspirational programmes shortlisted for the Laureus Sport for Good Award.

The nominees for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award spent 2022 climbing to the very pinnacle of their sport, including Lionel Messi, who collected the one prize that had eluded him by leading Argentina to the World Cup.

ALSO READ | Dusi stars shine bright

Kylian Mbappé’s hat-trick in the final earned him the Golden Boot as the World Cup’s leading goalscorer.

Rafael Nadal ended 2022 alone at the top of the all-time list of men’s Grand Slam champions with 22 titles after victory in Australia and France.

Max Verstappen joins Messi and Nadal as past winners of this award on the 2023 shortlist after defending his Formula One world title.

Mondo Duplantis broke the pole vault world record on three occasions and won world titles indoors and out.

Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a fourth NBA championship in eight years.

The race for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award is led by two athletes who lit up the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce became a five-time champion over 100m, while Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone added the world title to her Olympic crown with a world record in the 400m hurdles.

ALSO READ | Gutsy charity swimmers brighten gloomy weather ahead of Midmar Mile

At the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Katie Ledecky won four golds, taking her total to 22, a record for a female swimmer.

Alexia Putellas, led FC Barcelona to a perfect season in the Spanish league and claimed a second Ballon d’Or.

Mikaela Shiffrin regained her overall title at the Alpine Ski World Cup, while Iga Swiatek emerged from 2022 as the undisputed No.1 in women’s tennis, winning in Paris and New York.

The full list of Nominees:

LAUREUS WORLD SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

• Steph Curry (USA) Basketball — led Golden State Warriors to fourth NBA championship in eight years

• Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) Athletics — three world records, two world titles in a dominant 2022

• Kylian Mbappé (France) Football — Golden Boot winner at World Cup, led Ligue 1 in goals and assists

• Lionel Messi (Argentina) Football — captained Argentina to the World Cup; Golden Ball for best player

• Rafael Nadal (Spain) Tennis — won two Grand Slams in 2022 to take career wins to a record 22

• Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing — defended Formula One World Championship in 2022

LAUREUS WORLD SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

• Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) Athletics — won record fifth 100m title at World Championships

• Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming — four golds at World Aquatics Championships set a new record

• Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) Athletics — smashed world 400m hurdles record

• Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football — a second Ballon d’Or, captained Barcelona to perfect league win

• Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) Alpine Skiing — regained overall title at the World Cup

• Iga Swiatek (Poland) Tennis — won in France and USA to become World No. 1

LAUREUS WORLD TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD

• Argentina Men’s Football Team — World Cup winners after a thrilling final against France

• England Women’s Football Team — won the European Championships in front of packed crowds at home

• France Men’s Rugby Team — ended 12-year wait for Six Nations title with a Grand Slam

• Golden State Warriors (USA) Basketball — NBA champions for the fourth time in eight years

• Real Madrid (Spain) Football — La Liga and Champions League double for the Spanish giants

• Oracle Red Bull Racing (Austria) — vanquished Mercedes after eight years to claim constructors’ title

LAUREUS WORLD BREAKTHROUGH OF THE YEAR AWARD

• Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Tennis — won debut Grand Slam title in New York to take World No. 1 spot

• Tobi Amusan (Nigeria) Athletics — world champion and a new world record over 100m hurdles

• Nathan Chen (USA) Figure Skating — Olympic gold with a world record in the short programme

• Morocco Men’s Football Team — first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup

• Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) Tennis — won Wimbledon from No. 17 seed, her first Grand Slam title

• Scottie Scheffler (USA) Golf – winner at Augusta and joint second at the US Open

LAUREUS WORLD COMEBACK OF THE YEAR AWARD

• Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Motor Cycling — overturned 91-point deficit to win MotoGP crown

• Christian Eriksen (Denmark) Football — returned to Premier League after cardiac arrest during Euro 2020

• Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) Athletics — fought back from shock defeat in 1 500m to win 5 000m world title

• Klay Thompson (USA) Basketball — won NBA championship with Golden State Warriors after 30 months out

• Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Cycling — overcame illness to win Tour de France Femme

• Tiger Woods (USA) Golf — returned to make cut at Masters following career-threatening car crash

LAUREUS SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY AWARD

• Diede de Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis — completed second calendar-year Grand Slam

• Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland) Para Athletics — four world records in three-day meet on home track

• Declan Farmer (USA) Para Ice Hockey — third Paralympic gold with USA and the tournament’s top goalscorer

• Cameron Leslie (New Zealand) Para Swimming and Wheelchair Rugby — gold in the pool after two years out

• Oksana Masters (USA) Para Cross-Country Skiing — double biathlon gold at Winter Paralympics

• Jesper Saltvik Pedersen (Norway) Para Alpine Skiing — four golds on the slopes in China

LAUREUS WORLD ACTION SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD

• Justine Dupont (France) Big Wave Surfing — high-risk pursuit of giant waves continued in 2022

• Stephanie Gilmore (Australia) Surfing — eighth world title for the Australian hall-of-famer

• Eileen Gu (China) Freestyle Skiing — double gold — in big air and halfpipe — for the teenage sensation

• Chloe Kim (USA) Snowboarding — defended her Olympic title at halfpipe

• Rayssa Leal (Brazil) Skateboarding — gold in Street event at both Summer X Games and World Championships

• Filipe Toledo (Brazil) Surfing — debut world title for the Brazilian high-flyer

LAUREUS SPORT FOR GOOD AWARD

Programmes shortlisted by a specialist selection panel; Laureus Academy select the Award recipient

• Boxgirls (Kenya) Boxing — empowering young women and challenging stereotypes

• High Five (Germany) Action Sports — helping migrant and orphaned children integrate into new communities

• Made For More (South Africa) Multi-sport — making sport inclusive for people with disabilities

• Slum Soccer (India) Football — supporting homeless young people through sport and education

• TeamUp (Global) Movement — children affected by war, conflict improve psychosocial wellbeing through physical activity, developed by War Child, Save the Children and Unicef the Netherlands.