Le Clos outguns Sates in 100m butterfly at SA championships

While returning veteran Roland Schoeman put in an admirable performance in his comeback, it was Chad le Clos, Erin Gallagher and Lara van Niekerk who stole the show on the fourth night of swimming at the SA National Aquatic Championships in Gqeberha, which also featured numerous other standout performances on Saturday.

Following his victories in the 200 m butterfly and 100 m freestyle, Le Clos continued to impress in the 100 m butterfly, powering to an Olympic qualifying time of 51,37 and outgunning young Matt Sates to the title.

Second-placed Sates nevertheless achieved an A qualifying time for the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan this July, finishing in a speedy 51,91.

Gallagher was elated to dip below the 58-second mark in the 100 m butterfly for the first time since 2019.

The 24-year-old stopped the clock on 57,84 seconds to secure qualification for both the World Championships and Olympic Games.

Breaststroke

Teen breaststroke sensation Van Niekerk had earlier swum the fastest time in the world this year in the 50 m breaststroke heats (29,83) and went even quicker in the evening final, taking the title in 29,78 ahead of Tatajana Schoenmaker, who also achieved the A qualifying time in 30,71.

Michael Houlie ensured he was not to be outdone in the men’s 50 m breaststroke, recording A qualifying times in both the heats (27,29) and final (27,31).

There was a surprise A-qualification time for Duné Coetzee in the 800 m freestyle.

The U.S.-based swimmer powered to victory in a time of 8:33,46.

Freestyle

Earlier in the evening, it wasn’t quite the dream comeback Roland Schoeman had envisaged, beaten to the 50 m freestyle title by a man 24 years his junior, but the 42-year-old nevertheless defied his years to finish second in 22,89 to Pieter Coetzé’s 22,30.

Like he’d done in the morning, Schoeman’s time saw him setting a new masters world record for swimmers aged 40-44.

Meanwhile, Minke Janse van Rensburg was once again in record-breaking form, leading the way for the swimmers with a disability.

The 18-year-old powered to another world record for swimmers with Down syndrome in the 100 m freestyle, bettering her own mark with a time of 1:17,61.

Kat Swanepoel swam almost a full 10 seconds under the A qualifying time for the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester in the heats of the S4 50 m backstroke, finishing in an impressive time of 50,93 seconds.

Nineteen-year-old Amkele Qamarana also achieved another A qualifier — this time in the S15 100 m freestyle in a time of 1:03,51