Local anglers hope to make hay while the sun shines

News from our Jan, The Kingfisher in PMB: After a week of miz, we get a break in the weather, so I hope y’all been getting out and “making hay while the sun shines” before the next round of miz … a mate has his parents coming over from Europe to visit and they said they were looking for the SA sunshine … and his response was “welcome to London …”

On the upside, temps are nowhere near London’s, and even a bit too warm already for the trout anglers mainly, but hey, we can’t have it all, all the time, so we look forward to those spots in time when the planets do align …

Trust everybody got wind of the massive four-day Kingfisher Black Friday Sale last week — it certainly seems that way up here on the hill, and it leaves me only to impart a MASSIVE THANK YOU to all our customers who supported the sale.

Hope you managed to get out already and make use of your new acquisitions, otherwise let’s have a looksee as to where you might …

The last week of miz was mostly just that, thick mist and light drizzle, and there wasn’t really that much rain that came with it — but enough to keep conditions wet and muddy. Also, it seems that it kept the barometer low, and as we know, fish are not partial to low pressure and tend to go zip-lip.

That seems to be the case with the stillwater trout — literally only a handful of returns from the Natal Fly Fishers Club anglers, and only one reporting fish … biggest coming in just shy of 40 cm/15 inches.

Another report mentioned fish “porpoising”, which simply exacerbates the situation — we KNOW they are there, but when they refuse to play ball … ouch!

Something I can report on first hand as I took the opportunity to get out on the first clear day this week … unfortunately having the same experience having flogged the water for the better part of the day to no avail. I have a couple of (possible) excuses and will stick to them: dirty water (3ft visibility), along with low pressure hanging over from last week combining to give the fish lockjaw if they even saw the fly!

As mentioned in the NFFC report, fish were moving here and there, swirls possibly indicating an emergence of some sort (bolstered by swallows dipping on the water for a period) along with seriously splashy rises and even fish jumping clear of the water.

Gave it all from streamers to snails to fishing a dropper rig of emergers and small stuff … but not so much as a bump. So it goes I guess … it’s called fishing after all, and not catching… better luck next time!

Also only a couple of NFFC returns from the river anglers, but here there be fish! It interests me that many a stillwater angler comments that they find river fishing so technical, but in fact, if you know how a river works, you KNOW (pretty much) where the fish will (should) be … Even under high and dirty water conditions, one can find fish … as shown by these two returns, both from the NFFC beats on the middle Mooi River. And some good numbers of fish too — largest return was for 10 fish, of which the longest fish pulled the tape to just shy of 40 cm/15 inches — that’s a good day on the river by anyone’s standards!

Last weekend also the long-awaited NFFC River Clinic — while weather didn’t exactly play ball, as indicated by the returns mentioned above, the fish were certainly about and some good fish were caught by the clinic’s attendees.

I shot up after work on Saturday for the afternoon, nice and cosy in the lodge while the drowned rats of anglers came in … but all smiles with tales of fish caught. The series of clinics held by the NFFC went down a treat, and look to becoming an annual fixture on the NFFC calendar — keep an eye on their socials, or come and chat to Jan at Kingfisher-PMB, if you want to get in on the action.

Sterkfontein continues to be a hit-and-miss affair — some days on and others off … but I guess one needs to be there to catch the ON. Top tip is to watch the weather Harrismith/Sterkies area for a run of two to three days of day hot weather, and if nothing brewing after that, make the run.

I have seen a couple of images from the socials showing characteristic spawning bumps on the face, so things are happening.

