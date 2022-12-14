Local coach and players win Cosafa Cup with SA U17 girls team

Jerry Barnes

The regional soccer governing body, Safa uMgungundlovu, is over the moon that four of its members were part of the recent success of the South African Under 17 Women’s team (pictured).

On Sunday, the team won the Cosafa Under-17 Championship after beating defending champions Zambia 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller in Malawi.

Three players — Fanelesibonge Madonsela, Nobahle Mdelwa, Olwethu Sosibo — and assistant coach Ntombifuthi “Muchichwa” Khumalo come from uMgungundlovu District and play for local teams.

Madonsela, Mdelwa and Sosibo play for the popular Dlala Ntombazane FC, which is also coached by Khumalo.

Safa uMgungundlovu proud of representatives

Safa uMgungundlovu regional executive officer (REO) Makhetha Mzimela on Tuesday told Maritzburg Sun that for four representatives to come back with the title and gold medals means good news and a great legacy for the district.

Mzimela strongly believes that if local players and coaches are now attracting the attention of national selectors, this means good things are happening in uMgungundlovu District.

The new Cosafa champions, the SA U17 Women’s team, had three players from Dlala Ntombazana FC and coach Khumalo in the champions side. What is more interesting is that she is also the longest-serving coach of Dlala Ntombazana FC. This is good news and positive things are emerging from local Safa structures.

It also means that we are doing something good. We actually feel like we were holding the SA flag with them and we were present in Malawi. We are all very proud of the girls because they actually created history for us.

According to Khumalo, the event was difficult but the SA side was prepared for everything and were well-drilled.

Yes, today we are Cosafa champions. I don’t want to lie to you, it was a difficult tournament and all the participants wanted to win it …

Head coach Delisile Mbatha’s charges raced into an early lead after Sinazo Ntshota put Bantwana on the scoreboard in the first minute of this scintillating final.

But Lucy Kajiya equalised for the Zambians 15 minutes later to set up a seesaw battle that kept the fans on the edge of their seats in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Zambia went into the lead for the first time in the match through Jessy Zulu in the 21st minute, but Bantwana equalised through Nobahle Mdelwa nine minutes later.

Zangose Zulu reclaimed the lead for Zambia in the 50th minute but Ntshota equalised again to take the game to 3 -3.

Andrielle Mibe scored the winner six minutes from time to win the match and the Cosafa Under-17 Championship for Bantwana.