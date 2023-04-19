Local dance sport taking shape despite challenges

By Jerry Barnes

Local dance sport is alive, kicking and expected to grow bigger in the future.

The local governing body, Umgungundlovu District Dance Sport Association, is reported to be working around the clock to develop it.

According to its development officer, Philip Gumede, since they started around Howick, Imbali’s Indumiso DUT campus and UKZN’s Pietermaritzburg campus, the number of participants and people eager to learn dance sport is growing.

Gumede said trying to spread their dance sport development programmes to some townships around the Midlands has been a challenge.

According to Gumede, to secure local community halls is a “big, impossible mission” because they are often asked to pay.

“We are so far happy about what we achieved from our ongoing local development programmes in certain areas.

“A few schools are already on board and I can already see future champions emerging. Our aim is to see dance sport clubs and dancers all over uMgungundlovu, but there are a lot of challenges with local community halls.

“We are not allowed to use them without paying, and where are we going to get funds when we are doing development programmes for free?” said Gumede.

He also indicated that their next task is to visit councillors in different wards to explain their “issues” and challenges. “It is very difficult to understand why we are not allowed to use local community halls to teach dance sport. Maybe we should visit them one by one and explain by doing a brief presentation.

“The fact is there are a lot of people, especially young children, that are interested in learning how to dance around Sweetwaters, Imbali, Sobantu, Eastwood, Woodlands and other areas, but our challenge is to be allowed to use these community facilities,” he said.

The deputy chairperson of the Umgungundlovu District Dance Sport Association, Wandile Sibiya, confirmed that interest in dance sport is rapidly growing, while challenges persist.

The sport is growing and alive, but we are still finding it difficult to be allowed to use community halls to run our development programmes

Meanwhile, the good news is that local dancers (juniors and seniors) will have a chance to compete on April 29 at the Indumiso DUT campus and possibly be selected to represent KwaZulu-Natal for the National Championships in Gauteng on May 20.