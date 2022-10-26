Local football coaches urged to get proper certification

Jerry Barnes

One of the members of the powerful Golden Oldies team and a development coach, Musa “Msolwa” Ntombela, has emerged as a good advert for the local game and a trendsetter.

The former school teacher and current police officer has been invited by Safa uMgungundlovu to be a motivational speaker for coaches currently attending a “D Certificate” coaching course.

When Ntombela spoke to The Witness on Tuesday, he praised Safa uMgungundlovu and Msunduzi Local Football Association for giving local coaches a chance to to receive “necessary” coaching documents.

Ntombela highlighted the danger of coaching young children without having proper coaching certificates.

We need to understand that nowadays whatever you do, you need proper papers and qualifications for it. Gone are the days of allowing clueless people from the ‘bush’ to coach our players. We really need to get rid of ‘bush coaches’ and only allow qualified people to coach local teams, especially our children.

Ntombela, himself, obtained his D badge in 2004 and said that to see about 30 local coaches attending the current course would lead to a “bright future” for local soccer.

One of the co-ordinators of the course, Safa uMgungundlovu executive and chairperson of Msunduzi LFA, Zinhle “Madam” Ngcobo, also said it was encouraging to see the local coaches in attendance, but there were a couple of challenges as well.

She complained about a lack of sponsorship for amateur soccer, while praising the only two major companies currently backing local soccer — Hulamin and AfriSam.

Local media, especially our community radio stations, are not supporting us and have refused many times to give us a slot. So, to send information all over Pietermaritzburg is always a challenge. So, we are really grateful and blessed to have these two companies [Hulamin and AfriSam] on board.

“Also, when we run our courses, schools coaches and educators often stay away, so the challenging impression is that sport is dead in schools. The other big challenge is poverty. Many of our coaches are not employed and so to attend courses is a big challenge for them because they don’t have bus fare.

“When you attend these courses you also have to produce a medical certificate confirming you are in good health, but unemployed guys don’t have the money to visit medical practitioners just for that purpose,” said Ngcobo.