Local men’s and women’s teams crowned champions at Golden Games event

“There’s a sweet message that is supposed to be loudly and clearly cascaded around the province, especially around uMgungundlovu District — KwaZulu-Natal are the Golden Games National champions, not once, but twice.

“Our province won the men’s and women’s finals.

So the entire uMgungundlovu Region and KwaZulu-Natal province must do a lap of honour, not once, but twice.”

This is what KZN coach and Department of Sports and Recreation Sports Officer Bheki “Sparks” Mkhize said when speaking about the province being crowned national champions in both the men’s section and women’s section of the over-60 soccer tournament at the games in Germiston, Gauteng, last week.

Mkhize’s teams were congratulated for being the best and for playing their “socks off” during the event.

We are very proud of our gogos and mkhulus for the way they played and conducted themselves on and off the field. They were not just the best, but out of this world and outstanding in all their games.

During the finals, the KZN women’s outfit edged out their Limpopo opponents 2-0. The men’s side managed to outshine Gauteng 1-0.

KZN MEC for Sports also congratulates the teams

KZN MEC for Sports, Art and Culture Amanda Bani-Mapena, also congratulated the teams.

“Congratulations to Team KZN Golden Games, who have been crowned national champions at the 2022 National Golden Games held in Gauteng. The province has won for the sixth time in succession.

The Golden Games are the flagship recreational multi-sport competition for the elderly in the country.

This was proof yet again that KZN possesses exceptional talent. We are humbled by this victory by Team KZN.

Their achievement is a source of great pride for us as it means we are heading in the right direction when it comes to sports development and promotion as a province.

“I am ecstatic that this win comes on the eve of the Salga-KZNDSAC Games, which will once more demonstrate our enormous talent when it comes to sporting excellence,” said Bani-Mapena.