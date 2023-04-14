Local road running clubs going for glory at Two Oceans

By Jerry Barnes

Local athletics coach Xolani Mabhida is confident that most local and provincial participants will compete “strongly” in the Total Two Oceans Marathon (56 km and 21,1 km) in Cape Town on Saturday.

Mabhida is a Comrades Marathon back-to-back winning coach, two-time national team head coach, 2019 KwaZulu-Natal coach of the year, 2019 South African coach of the year finalist, and the sports coordinator at Pietermaritzburg’s Piet Retief Primary School.

Mabhida said KZN athletes have been training very hard for the Two Oceans and are all “well prepared”.

According to the founder of Mabhida Coaching Services (MCS), it is high time for KZN athletes to go out and compete seriously instead of just “adding numbers”.

We are delighted to have had these boys training hard and inspired to make the top bracket of the Two Oceans. I believe they are going to run well and look forward to seeing them grabbing a podium chance.

“They are still young and have hardly any experience on the big stage but we will give it a good go,” said Mabhida.

Mabhida’s team this year comprises two ultra marathon and two half-marathon athletes.

“Ndumiso Sokhela and Prosper Mutirwa will take on the 56 km, while Pakiso Mthembu and Jobo Khotoane wil run the half-marathon,” he said.

Another local, high-profile coach and manager for Elite Maxed Athletics Club, Martin Ngwenya, said he’s looking forward to the event on Saturday because his athletes are eager to chase good times and compete for podium finishes.

“We are well prepared and I know all our guys will make our team proud,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya is pinning his hopes on the likes of Thobani Chagwe, Siyabonga Nkonde and Mfundiso Sokhela.

We are also bringing a couple of athletes from Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Ethiopia. So, you can see that our team is very strong and really going there to fight for honours.

The Hollywoodbets club coach, Prodigal Khumalo also said his club will be sending a good contingent to Cape Town.

His hopes will depend on household names in road running, such as Nkosikhona Mhlakwane, Makwande Mncwengi, Makhosi Mhlongo, Ann Ashworth, Irvette van Zyl, Loveness Madziva and Tshiamo Maribe.