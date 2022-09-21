Local Safa boss wants to take soccer to another level

Jerry Barnes

The president of the Safa uMgungundlovu Region, Musawenkosi Zondi, is singing praises and can’t stop counting the lessons learnt after attending his first ever Safa national executive meeting in Johannesburg.

Zondi was elected this year to lead a new-look Safa uMgungundlovu Region and according to him, attending the meeting was an “eye-opening exercise”.

The call by the NEC for all Safa regions to attend a meeting under one roof was massive on its own.

Personally, the entire event was a huge learning curve for all the regions and we will surely take home everything we learnt there. I also think and felt that as the heads of our regions, just attending taught us a handful of things.

“You know, after picking up a lot of things during the meeting, you become a different person when you walk out, which is good for our football. The fact is you also interact with a lot of administrators during the event.”

The ex-Mbanjwa Primary School and Mpande High School pupil said that his first step since coming back will be to call a meeting to report back at local level.

After attending a meeting at a national level, the normal procedure will be to officially report back to my region. There’s definitely a lot that I need to share with my colleagues to take local soccer to another level.

Zondi said his mind was “blown away” when he took a serious and closer look as far as the “football development phase” was concerned.