Local Save Orion Race goes off without a hitch

By Jerry Barnes

The Save Orion Race drew large and enthusiastic crowds to the Msunduzi Athletics Stadium on Sunday.

The event drew not only local athletes, but also participants from across the province — including Ladysmith, Estcourt, Mooi River, Cato Ridge, Pinetown, and Durban.

In addition to the elite and professional athletes vying for victory in the challenging 21,1 km main race, the event welcomed a lively contingent of social fun runners and walkers who enthusiastically took part in the more laid-back five-kilometre fun run/walk.

The event extended beyond the realm of competitive running, as couples, children and parents pushing prams were observed leisurely strolling along the route or around the stadium.

Their relaxed presence added a delightful and family-friendly atmosphere to the occasion, highlighting the event’s ability to cater to a diverse range of participants and foster a sense of community enjoyment.

The overall winner of the men’s 21,1 km race was Sinethemba Tshangase of the Nedbank Running Club, who finished in 1:05:34.

In second position was Khatoane Jobo of Mr Price Sports, who completed the race in 1:07:36, while third place went to Mfundo Chagwe of Hollywood AC, who finished in 01:08:04.

The women’s 21,1-km race was won by the Port Shepstone athlete Andisiwe Njunguza of Xcel Runners in a time of 01:22:59. The runner-up was veteran runner Janie Grundling from Phantane AC, whose time was 01:24:10. In third place was Nonhle Dlamini of Umzimkhulu AC, who finished in 01:28:38.

Tshangase on Sunday told The Witness that he started the race by staying with other athletes in a bunch, but later decided to move to the front at the nine-kilometre mark.

We all started upfront and stayed as a big bunch for a while, but later on I realised that I was wasting my time and bravely decided to take the lead.

“It was a bit risky and I was worried about the guys behind me, but my plan paid off at the end because I went all the way to win it,” said Tshangase.

The women’s race hero, Njunguluza said she led from the outset and stayed alone in front for the majority of the race to win it. “I just bolted from the start, took the lead early and I went to win it. Nobody tried to challenge me and that alone motivated me to stay focused and put my eyes on the big prize,” she said.

Save Orion AC chairperson Ajith Deena said the event was well-supported, adding that athletes came from different parts of KwaZulu-Natal and local clubs.

“We thought we pulled it off and we are grateful to have had a passionate and hands-on sponsor Save. Also the support we received from the local athletes and visitors was amazing,” said Deena.

10 km results:

Men seniors

1st – Sibusiso Kubheka (31:15)

2nd – Pakiso Mthembu (31:23)

3rd – Sithembiso Mqhele (:31:29)

Women seniors

1st – Nokuthula Ntshangase (41.32)

2nd – Nosive Kekelana (41:32)

3rd – Abby Silms (46:06).