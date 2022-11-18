Local sport fraternity mourns the death of two prominent figures

Jerry Barnes

The local sport fraternity is reeling in shock after the sudden death of two prominent figures, Bongani Khumalo and Mxolisi “Mxo” Khwela.

Khumalo tragically died in a car accident early this week and Khwela died after a short sickness.

Khumalo, from Sobantu, was the basketball chairperson of uMgungundlovu District Sport, a coach, former player and local educator. He was also an executive member of uMgungundlovu Sports Confederation.

One of the uMgungundlovu Sports Confederation executive members and the chairperson of uMgungundlovu District Netball, Matholi Nsele said Khumalo was one of the young dedicated, committed and disciplined officials in local sport.

Nsele said although Khumalo was the head of uMgungundlovu District Basketball, his contribution and his work was also “massive” to other codes of sports.

We are heartbroken and it’s still a nightmare for everybody. Khumalo was not just in charge of basketball, but also contributed positively to various sport codes.

Wherever we wanted him to throw in his input, he was always there to help. This is a big loss to everybody and especially for local sport.

As a player, Khumalo won a lot of trophies for his township Sobantu, region and province.

The Mphophomeni-born “Mxo” Khwela was a popular, committed and passionate local sport follower liked by everybody. He was also a regular follower of Banyana Banyana and Supersport United.

Khwela also made a lot of personal sporting friends around the country.

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis said, “It is with great sadness that I heard of the passing of Mxolisi “Mxo” who was a great supporter not only of Banyana Banyana but also women’s football. You will be missed at all the women’s tournaments. May your soul rest in peace.”