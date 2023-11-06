Local stars steal the limelight at KZN Sport Awards

By Witness Reporter

Pietermaritzburg individuals and organisations featured strongly in the KZN Sport Awards over the weekend.

The city’s swimming community did particularly well at the glitzy function staged by the provincial government at the Durban International Convention Centre on Saturday.

International-class swimmer Matthew Sates was named as Sportsman of the Year, Wayne Riddin was voted as Coach of the Year, and Alani Ferreira received the Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability gong along with Tracy McKay.

In addition, Edendale Technical High School was named as the School of the Year, for having done well in a new continental schools football competition.

Other major awards went to Proteas Women’s cricketer Nonkululelo Mlaba (Sportswoman of the Year), national sprinter Zakithi Nene (Sports Personality of the Year), and Sharks rugby star Grant Williams (Newcomer of the Year).

The MEC’s Lifetime Achievement Awards went to football great Siyabonga Nomvete and cricket maestro Hashim Amla.

More than 20 awards were handed out in total on the night, which climaxed an exciting day that featured the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks’ bus tour in Durban.