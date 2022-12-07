Local swimmers seek glory in Oz

Carl Peters

Ambitious swimmers linked to the Seals club in Pietermaritzburg will be eyeing prestige and prize money as part of “Team SA” at the 16th Fina World Championships (25 m) in Australia next week.

Guided by seasoned coach and administrator Wayne Riddin, the fit and fast group includes Matthew Sates, Clayton Jimmie and Emily Visagie for the short-course competition in Melbourne from December 13 to 18.

Rebecca Meder is another respected swimmer from KwaZulu-Natal joining the South African contingent, which has Chad le Clos as arguably the most recognised face.

From elsewhere in the country, the group incorporates young sensations Pieter Coetzé and Lara van Niekerk, as well as Stephanie Houtman, Milla Drakopoulos, Caitlyn de Lange and Dakota Tucker.

Among the various offerings Down Under, Sates will seek familiar glory in the 200 m medley and 400 m freestyle, while Jimmie says he hopes to make at least one semi-final and swim a personal best time when he tackles the 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

I’m looking forward to wearing the green and gold, and making the nation proud,” he said. “A massive ‘thank you’ to all who made a difference by donating to my backabuddy campaign, and a special mention to Aquanation Swimming Academy, based in Johannesburg, which donated R30 000 to make my journey possible.

The championships will be staged over six days, with heats in the morning and the semi-finals and finals in the evening.

Prize monies

The total prize money is $2,16 million (roughly R37 million) for the best-ranked swimmers in individual events and for the best-ranked teams in relay events.

The prize money will be equally distributed to men and women for both individual athletes and relay teams from first place to eighth place, according to Fina. First place comes with a $10 000 reward, while eighth place earns $2 000.

In addition, $25 000 will be paid for each new world record during the championships.

The Australian mission closely follows the lucrative World Cup series where Le Clos and Sates both placed in the top five overall for the three-leg affair that spanned Europe and North America.

Sates, the headline Midlands act, said he’s feeling good heading into Melbourne. “I love racing short course and I think the past two years have given me a lot of experience, so I am more comfortable knowing how to race each event,” he said.