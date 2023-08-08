Maduka eager to see Royal AM bounce back against Pirates

By Carl Peters

Royal AM coach John Maduka wants to see his men penetrate opposition defences in a better way as the new domestic football programme moves forward with league and knockout action this week.

Following their tame, goalless stalemate against AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership season-opener at Harry Gwala Stadium in the city last Saturday, Maduka’s team are back in action on Tuesday evening against Orlando Pirates in Soweto.

The 7.30 pm kick-off at Orlando Stadium forms part of a full midweek programme in the Premiership, before the MTN8 knock-out competition assumes the spotlight at the weekend.

Maduka felt that his men generally used the ball well and kept their shape nicely against the more ambitious and better-stocked AmaZulu, but did not give enough trouble to the Durban visitors’ backline on the day.

That contributed to the goalless nature of a game that had much hype in the build-up but contained play that was as modest as the crowd turnout.

As a result, Maduka hopes to see more aggressive attacking by his side against Pirates, although defence promises to be a key factor against the Soweto giants on their home patch.

Coach Riveiro

Meanwhile, Bucs coach José Riveiro was more disappointed than Maduka at the weekend after his men did not perform “at the level that you expect them to perform”, when going down 1-0 to Stellenbosch in the Cape Winelands.

He has challenged his players to respond in the most positive way when they host Royal AM.

Aside from league and knockout assignments on the domestic front, Riveiro’s team will visit Comoros Islands in the Caf Champions League this month.

With this in mind, the Spanish coach will want to see his men find the right gear sooner rather than later.

Another Premiership game on Tuesday sees Richards Bay play Golden Arrows in the second KwaZulu-Natal derby of the season at 5 pm.

Richards Bay were among the least impressive performers at the weekend, going down 2-0 to SuperSport United on the road, and will look to show quick improvement under recently-signed coach Kaitano Tembo.

On Wednesday, the football highlight will be Mamelodi Sundowns versus Kaizer Chiefs at 3pm, following Sundowns’ 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United in Polokwane and Chiefs’ goalless draw with Chippa United in Durban in the opening round of the 30-game Premiership campaign at the weekend.

DSTV PREMIERSHIP MIDWEEK PROGRAMME

Tuesday

Richards Bay vs Golden Arrows — 5 pm

Orlando Pirates vs Royal AM — 7.30 pm

Wednesday

Moroka Swallows vs Cape Town City — 3 pm

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs — 3 pm

AmaZulu vs SuperSport Utd — 5.30 pm

Polokwane City vs Stellenbosch — 7.30 pm

Chippa Utd vs TS Galaxy — 7.30 pm

Cape Town Spurs vs Sekhukhune Utd — 8 pm