Maduka leaves ailing Maritzburg United

Carl Peters

Struggling Maritzburg United appear to have two major challenges ahead of them in the DStv Premiership to avoid being relegated at the end of the season.

The first is to get a coach who can squeeze more productivity out of their modest, under-performing squad, and the second is to find money for the next transfer window in January to make the new man’s task a bit easier for the remainder of the campaign until next May.

This after John Maduka was, unsurprisingly, in the process of departing the club over the weekend due to poor results.

The 52-year-old Malawian coach witnessed his men extend their winless run to six matches on Friday by falling 2-0 to mid-table Golden Arrows in their provincial derby at Harry Gwala Stadium.

It was their sixth loss in 13 outings and it forced them into the relegation zone. Woefully, they have had just two wins this season, and scored just six goals, in contrast to 19 conceded.

Maritzburg signed a host of men before the season began, but, in truth, they were not big-name players and Maduka failed to create a solid combination out of them.

He started with a bid to play quality, possession-based football, but defensive blunders were first an issue and then attacking became a problem.

Going forward, the shameful performance statistics also suggest that Maduka’s successor is not going to have a very comfortable ride, unless he possesses an elusive magic wand.

In addition to that, Maritzburg will have to dig deep for funds to use in the coming transfer window because the local politicians’ promise of financial backing is not deliverable at present due to their own troubles.

That’s according to club boss Farook Kadodia, who confirmed Maduka’s departure.

But a consolation for the new coaching appointee is that he will have enough time to get to know the squad and plan for his debut, because the league is now in recess until the last week of December.

Kadodia said he will start meeting with Maduka and his assistants from on Monday onwards to sort out contractual matters, while the players have been given two weeks off.