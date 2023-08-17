MaGcaba-Shezi to bring top-class bouts to Pietermaritzburg

By Jerry Barnes

High-class professional boxing tournaments will soon be a regular feature in Pietermaritzburg again.

According to hardworking Pietermaritzburg-based female boxing promoter Nomvelo MaGcaba-Shezi, she has already started working behind the scenes putting together a “master blaster” international fight between Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu from Mkhambathini and an opponent yet to be announced.

The two fighters will battle it out for the World Boxing Council in the cruiserweight division on December 1.

On Wednesday, MaGcaba-Shezi told The Witness that although she has been working really to put together a “healthy and exciting” bill for local boxing followers, the support from local businesspersons has been rather small or disappointing.

Boxing is something else and nothing really happens or comes together without sponsors or partners contributing. Unfortunately I must strongly indicate that despite people around uMgungundlovu being passionate followers of boxing, we don't really get good enough support or sponsorship.

“You will be surprised if I tell you that even the last time we held the tournament at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall, the support we received from the local municipality was quite disappointing,” said MaGcaba-Shezi.

She has vowed to find an exciting fighter to square up against Mchunu.

Mchunu is a quality and popular brand in boxing, so his opponent will be a quality one too and we are sure of that.

Mchunu made his professional debut against Mzikayise Hlengwa in July, 2008 in Durban and won the fight on points after four rounds.

Last year the former world title contender sent shockwaves around South Africa’s boxing community when he announced that he will be retiring later this year.

Mchunu, aged 34, is still viewed by many pundits as someone who can win a world title for the country.

Besides the cruiserweight main bout, there will also be a couple of curtain raisers and a KwaZulu-Natal title fight in store on the night.

More details will be officially announced at a later stage.

Few months ago MaGcaba-Shezi staged an exciting boxing tournament at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall, which was well attended.

The main bout was the South African junior welterweight title fight between the Pietermaritzburg-born boxer Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo and Gauteng-based challenger Marcus “King Labamba” Lebogo. The fight was won by Dlomo on points.