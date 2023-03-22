Mailula eager to make an impact for Bafana

Carl Peters

Football starlet Cassius Mailula seeks to savour the atmosphere in the current Bafana Bafana camp in Johannesburg and play with all his skill and passion should he receive game-time.

The in-form attacker from Mamelodi Sundowns says he was surprised by his call-up but definitely plans to make the most of it, as Bafana Bafana prepare to face Liberia at home on Friday at 6 pm at Orlando Stadium in Egoli and away next Tuesday in the 2023 Afcon qualifying series.

“For me, it came as a surprise because I did not expect to pop up so early. I thought I would be in the under-23 team, but it was actually good to see that somebody out there has seen my hard work. So, I was happy and excited to make into the 23-man squad.

I think it came at the right time and in the right space, when I was feeling good about myself. Physically and psychologically, I was actually waiting for this challenge.

The 21-year-old from Limpopo went on say in the audio recording released by SA Football Association that his much-appreciated growth at Sundowns has resulted from doing the hard yards and listening well.

The coaches in the team helped me a lot. I think listening to them has helped me a lot to grow, and I think I am really excited for this journey and opportunity I have been given. I am looking forward to learning and understanding how things work here, and the demands … I never thought this would happen so early, but with god’s grace, everything is possible. I won’t be upset if I don’t play. I am not putting myself under pressure.

“Because in football, you can only get better with playing and making mistakes. This is something the coaches at Sundowns have made me understand; so for me, I think I will just have to focus on where I am now and what I am doing, and keep on doing it repeatedly and never get tired of it,” said Mailula.

The stocky performer is the first person from his family to play professional football, while also holding a diploma in sports science.

This is a new challenge and will help me take my football to another level. But, hopefully, one day I will get to study further [for a career after football]. If I get a chance, my only goal will be to take Bafana to the Afcon.

Meanwhile, Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he was looking to get into more focused training yesterday with all selected men in camp.

The previous day featured three absentees, mainly for logistical reasons, while Miguel Timm of Pirates was called to replace injured foreign-based midfielder Njabulo Blom.