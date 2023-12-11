Mandela Day Marathon goes as planned after three-year hiatus

By Jerry Barnes

The Mandela Day Marathon, which finished at the Mandela Capture Site near Howick on Saturday, went ahead as planned.

The race was hosted by KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA), uMgungundlovu District Municipality, Msunduzi Municipality, uMngeni Municipality and the KZN provincial government after a three-year hiatus.

This year’s event comprised only two races, the 21,1 km (half marathon) and the 10 km. The main race and standard marathon (42,2 km) that normally runs from Imbali to Howick was phased out this year because of the time frame.

ALSO READ | Local Save Orion Race goes off without a hitch

The winner of the men’s half marathon race (21,1 km) was the evergreen and hard working Jobo Khathoane of Maxed Elite Running Club KZN in 1:5,01 and in second place was Seutloali Khoarahlane of Under Armour Athletics Club in 1:06,00.

The third position went to Sinethemba Tshangase of Nedbank Running Club (01:06,47).

The women’s 21,1km race was won by Janet Mbhele of XCEL Running Club in 1:19,05, while the runner-up was Mathakane Letsie of Maxed Elite Running Club KZN in 01:20,13. In the third place was Ntokozo Mkhize (1:24,39) of Black Diamond Athletics Club.

One of the local athletics coaches and the Maxed Elite Running Club team manager, Martin Ngwenya said he was not surprised by Khotoane’s win in the men’s half marathon (21,1km) race because he was well-prepared for the event.

Ngwenya also praised the winner for being able to shift from his usual 42,2 km marathon races and go full speed all the way to win the half marathon (21,1 km).

He really performed very well and you could see from the start that he wanted to win at all costs. ersonally I was not surprised at all because I could … I know that he trained very hard to improve his speed.

The KwaZulu-Natal Athletics president Steve Mkasi told The Witness on Sunday that he was satisfied with the entry-level, but also dissatisfied that about 120 people did not pitch on the day to collect their race numbers/bibs.

ALSO READ | 2024 Comrades Marathon entries are now open

Later on Saturday, Mkasi also told SABC that before and during the event, there were a couple of challenges that were met by the organisers about the transport and mobile toilets.

There was a bit of a misunderstanding about the buses that were taking the runners from the finish to the start. Also, a small issue about the mobile toilets along the route, but we were able to pull it off and we were happy at the end of the day.

Full results:

10 KM:

MEN

1. Sibusiso Kubheka (XCEL Running Cub) — 00:30:27

2. Kamohelo Mofolo (MAXED Elite Club) — 00:30:29

3. Bongelani Mkhwanazi (Chillie Running Club) — 00:30:31

WOMEN

1. Nwabisa Mjoli (Phantane AC) — 00:39:01

2. Andisiwe Njungula (XCEL Running Club) — 00:39:15

3. Nonhle Dlamini (Umzimkhulu AC) — 00:40:52

21,1KM:

MEN

1. Jobo Khatoane (MAXED Elite Club) — 01:05:01

2. Seutloali Khoarahlane (Under Armour) — 01:06:00

3. Sinethemba Tshangase (Nedbank Running Club) — 01:06:47

WOMEN

1. Janet Mbhele (XCEL Running Club) — 01:19:05

2. Mathakane Letsie (MAXED Elite KZN) — 01:20:13

3. Ntokozo Mkhize (Black Diamond AC) — 01:24:39