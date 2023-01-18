Marathon to honour music legend

Jerry Barnes

Late Isicathamiya music legend and founder of the popular Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Bhekizizwe Joseph “Mshengu” Shabalala is to be honoured by a marathon named after him in his hometown.

According to one of Shabalala’s sons Vuyo Shabalala, the event is being organised by the Ladysmith Athletics Club, the Shabalala family, KZN Department of Sports and Recreation, Alfred Duma Municipality and Mlambo Foundation.

It will be known as Bhekizizwe Joseph Shabalala Marathon and is scheduled to take place on February 11. The main race will be a standard marathon of 42,2 km, but the event is designed to also have social runners and walkers.

The event is about honouring our late father and music legend. We all know that he was an international icon and travelled all over the world.

“Besides the 42,2 km and 21,1 km, everybody will be able to take part, old and young, and that’s why there’s also 10 km and two-kilometre races. So it means, if you want to run it as a marathon runner or a social runner or walker, you will be able to do so,” he said.

Shabalala said there will be a lot of other activities after the race, such as Isicathamiya music, indlamu, and uMasikhandi music provided by the community. He said that the organisers took a cue from an old event that was started by his late father many years ago on the South Coast.

“Around Umgababa, my late Father started a community walk which was an annual event. When he was still alive, he indicated that he also wanted to start a marathon in Ladysmith, where he was born. So, we are just trying to keep my late father’s legacy alive and honour his dream,” said Shabalala.

Meanwhile the Kearsney Striders Half Marathon will go ahead as planned in Durban on Sunday, January 22, while the SA 35 km Race Walking Championships and Open International is set for January 28 in Cape Town.