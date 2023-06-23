Maritzburg boss is still fuming

By Jerry Barnes

Maritzburg United chairperson Farouk Kadodia is still fuming, especially when he thinks back on how his team failed so dismally in avoiding the dreaded axe of relegation.

Although it is now treated as history that the Team Of Choice will be officially campaigning in the Motsepe Foundation Championship National First Division (NFD) next season, Kadodia still views the whole debacle as a bad dream that is likely to pass.

According to him, what is more irksome is the way his former head coach Fadlu Davids behaved in a duplicitous and unprofessional manner while the team was desperately battling to avoid the chop.

When I spoke about what I observed on our last days of the relegation about the coach, individuals and the way we played, people thought I was crazy and just making excuses. Look where he is now, he just signed a two-year contract in Morocco with Raja Casablanca. You tell me what you think — is that fair to us and is it fair to the Pietermaritzburg community?

Kadodia told The Witness on Thursday that Davids not only broke the hearts of United’s directors and supporters but “let the entire city down.”

He also revealed that half of his players are leaving for greener pastures and others on loan were released or transferred.

“Some of them loaned to us and contracts have ended for others,” he said.

So far, players officially confirmed to be leaving are Renaldo Leaner, King Ndlovu, Mogamad De Goede, Brandon Theron, Kwane Peprah, Amadou Soukouna, Keegan Ritchie, Teboho Tlolane, José Meza and Sibusiso Conco.

Some of the big names that were expected by the majority of SA soccer followers to be snapped-up by the PSL giants, like Karim Kimvuidi, are still officially attached to United, maybe just for now.

Officially, as a club, there’s nothing concrete that we have received and nobody started any negotiations with us.

Other players that are still in the squad are Tumelo Njoti, Bonginkosi Makume, Genino Palace, Rowan Human (jersey number 10), Kimvuidi, Mcebisi Langa, Thabo Moloisane, Phiwayinkosi Zuma and Lungelo Bhengu.

Kadodia indicated that his team is still searching for a new coach and the news would likely be announced at the end of the month.